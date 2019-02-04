5 Common Quad-Training Mistakes to Avoid

Mistake 5: Failing at Failure

EXPLANATION

Leg training is brutal. Pushing sets of such exercises like front squats, leg presses, and walking lunges to their max will feel like someone is firing a blowtorch at your thighs, and most bodybuilders don’t stay under the blowtorch long enough. You might regularly superset biceps and triceps exercises, do forced reps when bench pressing and drop sets during side laterals, but it’s less likely that you apply the same intensity to your leg workouts—simply because of the pain quotient. As we’ve already explained, bodybuilders frequently go too heavy (with truncated reps) on the leg basics. Low-rep training is the easy way out. Max out on five reps of the leg press and max out on 15 reps, and there’s little doubt that pushing yourself to the limit (with a lighter weight) for 15 will bring on greater torment. Immediately follow those 15 reps with another 15 of hack squats or lunges, and you’ll start to understand maximum leg-day intensity.

SOLUTIONS

Use reps in the 10-15 range to boost intensity.

On occasion, use intensifying techniques like partials, supersets and rest-pause to push sets beyond full-rep failure.

Accept pain as a necessary component of full-bore quad workouts.

LESSONS LEARNED

✔ Position your feet to target different quad areas.

✔ Make each rep a full rep. When squatting or leg pressing, this means bending your legs until your thighs are at least perpendicular to your calves.

✔ Generally, keep your reps in the eight-to-12 range.

✔ Practice proper squat form.

✔ Push sets to failure and sometimes beyond.

