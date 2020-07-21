Even beginner lifters usually have a pretty good idea how to pump up the “show muscles” like the biceps and the pecs. Attaining six-pack abs is fairly straightforward, as long as your body fat percentage is low enough. But ask a beginner what quad exercises can build big, powerful quad muscles, and you’re usually going to get two answers: “squats” or blank stares.

There are many ways to get bigger quad muscles they are the biggest lower body muscle group and already do a lot of heavy lifting. But to grow them and create a solid foundation for the rest of the body can be a surprisingly easy thing to do.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the 10 best quad exercises you can do to forge a strong lower body. Don’t worry, squats made the list.