9 Exercises You’ll Regret Not Warming Up For

The Best Warmups for Incline Barbell Presses and Bent Over Lateral Raises
Grab a light resistance band and perform these two warm-up movements to prepare your shoulder joints for action. Before beginning, anchor a resistance band at elbow height while standing with your arms to your sides.
Internal Rotation: Start out with your right arm bent to 90 degrees at the elbow, with a rolled up towel between your elbow and body, keeping your arm in place and standing next to the anchored band with the band in your hand. Keeping your elbow bent at 90 degrees holding the towel and elbow in place, rotate your hand in toward your belly button so you feel resistance with the band and then return to the starting position.
External Rotation: Start out with your right arm bent to 90 degrees at the elbow, with a rolled- up towel between your elbow and body, keep your arm in place. Grab the resistance band and stand facing so if you pulled the band across your body there would be resistance. Keeping your elbow bent at 90 degrees, holding the towel in place with your elbow, rotate your hand out to the side and then return to the starting position. To visualize the external rotation, it’s like showing someone your inside coat lining while keeping your elbow next to your side.
Perform 3 sets, 10 reps in each direction, on each arm with light resistance.
SEE ALSO: The Best Full Shoulder Workout Routine