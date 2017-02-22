9 Exercises You’ll Regret Not Warming Up For

Why Warming Up Can Help You Get Stronger

Let’s be real, we’ve all been guilty of skipping a warmup from time-to-time. And while it might not have negatively impacted your workout, all it takes is one time of ditching your warmup to get injured. Adopting a solid warmup routine is crucial when it comes to preparing your body to work out since it primes your muscles for activity. Without warming up, you not only risk injury but you also get less from your workouts because you’re lacking range of motion and might not be able to lift as much if your muscles are tight and/or stiff.

A warmup activates the stretch reflex, essentially telling your muscles that they need to “turn on.”

Lifting weights require lengthening and shortening of muscles, and these mini exercises get your body ready for that. The stretch reflex is intended to protect your muscles from being pulled too far and tearing, so in addition to optimizing muscle production, you are also helping prevent injury.

Before you start hauling iron around the gym, perform with these warm-up moves that can help you prepare for the squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and more.