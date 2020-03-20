vm / Getty

9 Fit Activities You Can Still Do While Social Distancing

Because self-quarantining doesn't have to mean becoming a couch potato.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of society around the world. Gyms, offices and other public facilities are temporarily closed, and the CDC has encouraged people to self-quarantine or practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But avoiding crowds and steering clear of people with symptoms doesn't mean that your sole destinations have to be limited to your couch and your bed.

If you usually hit the gym every day and don't have a home gym, your routine will undoubtedly change, but look at the bright side: There's no better time to get outdoors and try something new. If you don't, it'll only be a matter of time before you'd rather be anywhere but home. Plus, outdoor activities have a host of benefits that will keep you healthier in the long run—including boosting your immune system

Lucky for you, we've come up with a few activities, both outdoor and at-home, that'll make your time in voluntary isolation go by a little bit faster. 

 

Running

If you’re already an avid runner, your fitness routine has probably stayed the same through the closures and self-quarantine measures. But for those who typically stick to gym workouts, there’s no better time to get into it. 

If you’re a total beginner and don’t know where to start, you can download an app like Couch to 5K or find programs online. 

Hiking

Sure, there will probably be other people on the trails, but it’s easy to maintain distance when you’re out in the middle of nowhere. This goes without saying, but if you’re a novice, make sure to follow the trails to avoid venturing into the woods and getting lost.

If you’re looking to find some new hikes or spots that may be less traveled, an app like AllTrails or MapMyHike may come in handy.

Go for a Bike Ride

You know that bike that’s been collecting dust in your garage for ages now? It’s time to refill those tires with the air pump that’s also been collecting dust. Whether you go for a leisurely ride with family or make it into a workout (have you seen professional cyclists’ quads?), it’s a fun way to get outside and stay at least six feet away from everyone else. And please, wear a helmet.

Play Some Golf

As of publishing, golf courses are one of the few gathering places that haven’t been totally shut down by government regulations. Bars and restaurants have been closed, but the courses themselves are places where social distancing is more feasible.

Still, make sure to wash those hands once you’re done, and it wouldn’t hurt to disinfect your gloves, either.

Try Tennis

Plenty of parks and high school campuses have tennis courts that are open for public use, and all you need is a racquet, ball, and opponent to get a game going. You can get a racquet for cheap on Amazon or at a store near you. There may not be toilet paper, but we doubt anyone stocked up on sports equipment.

Stay on opposite sides of the net, and you’ll be going above and beyond the social distancing recommendations.

Walk Your Dog

If you’re not usually one to take your dog on long walks, now’s the time to start. It’s a fun way to get outside and spend time with your pet, especially if you’ve been struggling to keep them occupied all day.

There may be other people social distancing out and about in the neighborhood, but you can—and should—avoid them. Although the CDC has no evidence suggesting that animals in the United States can contract or spread the virus, it’s safe to keep unknown people from touching your pet right now, even if they are six feet away from you. And if you feel sick, the CDC suggests having someone else care for your pets until you feel better.

Do Some Yoga

Yoga may be one of the most convenient forms of exercise out there. You don’t need any equipment other than a mat for basic routines, and even that can be improvised with blankets or a carpet. It can be done indoors or outside, so the weather doesn’t matter, and it can even help reduce stress during a time when most people are at least a little bit anxious.

For beginners, there are plenty of websites, apps, and YouTube channels out there to help you get started.

Do a Home Workout

Veteran gym rats tend to see home workouts as maintenance routines, but that’s not always the case. Gains can certainly be made if you choose the right workouts (find our most popular at-home workouts here), and this is a perfect time for people new to fitness to build up a base.

If you need more than just workouts or don’t know where to start, you can always download a fitness app that can help you form a plan and stick to it. Make sure to check and see if your app of choice is running any deals in light of the self-quarantining that’s been going on.

Outdoor Rock Climbing

This one may require phoning a friend who has some equipment (who doesn’t have any coronavirus symptoms), but outdoor rock climbing is a solid workout and a great way to get some fresh air.

A quick Google search can get you plenty of options, and we bet there’s more local climbing in your area than you think.

