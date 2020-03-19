The coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of society around the world. Gyms, offices and other public facilities are temporarily closed, and the CDC has encouraged people to self-quarantine or practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But avoiding crowds and steering clear of people with symptoms doesn’t mean that your sole destinations have to be limited to your couch and your bed.

If you usually hit the gym every day and don’t have a home gym, your routine will undoubtedly change, but look at the bright side: There’s no better time to get outdoors and try something new. If you don’t, it’ll only be a matter of time before you’d rather be anywhere but home. Plus, outdoor activities have a host of benefits that will keep you healthier in the long run—including boosting your immune system.

Lucky for you, we’ve come up with a few activities, both outdoor and at-home, that’ll make your time in voluntary isolation go by a little bit faster.