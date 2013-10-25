zeljkosantrac / Getty
Workout Tips
9 Ways to Change Up Your Pushups and Strengthen Your Chest
Used properly and with enough variation, the pushup can be a powerful tool in your training arsenal.
The pushup is maybe the most ubiquitous and prescribed exercise in all of fitness-dom. They’re part of the fitness qualification testing for almost any military or law enforcement agency, athletes are tested on it in the pre-season, bodybuilders use pushups as a finishing move on chest day. No matter where you go in this industry, pushup prowess is still considered a commodity. But as with any other exercise, the pushup can become stale. Here are nine ways you can reacquaint yourself with the torso-blasting benefits of this timeless bodyweight move.
1 of 9
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
2 of 9
mihailomilovanovic / Getty
3 of 9
4 of 9
John Fedele / Getty
5 of 9
DaniloAndjus / Getty
6 of 9
Per Bernal
7 of 9
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
8 of 9
Westend61 / Getty
9 of 9
Per Bernal