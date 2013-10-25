9 Ways to Change Up Your Pushups and Strengthen Your Chest

Use the 21 Method

Can you do 21 pushups? (About 75% of you just answered “yes”) Then increase the difficulty and effectiveness by trying 21s. You may be familiar with 21s for curls, which has you doing seven reps through the top part of the move, seven through the bottom half, then seven full reps for a total of 21. You can apply this to the pushup as well. First, knock out seven pushups through the bottom half of the pushup. To ensure that you’re getting the most out of this phase, allow your chest to rest on the floor for each rep, going so far as to briefly “lift” your hands off the floor as your chest touches down. Then, do seven through the top half of the rep, being sure to forcefully press through to full extension each time. Finally, do seven full repetitions—chest to floor each time.