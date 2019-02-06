Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Workout Tips
Everything You Need to Know About Shin Splints
Don’t let this common high-impact injury put the kibosh on your HIIT cardio.
Shin splints are among the most frequent injuries to sideline runners-especially those who are just starting out or returning to the sport after a long layoff. But runners aren’t the only ones to feel the pain. Any activity that involves jumping (think: plyometrics, HIIT workouts, CrossFit, etc.) can cause shin splints. Here’s what’s really happening and how to keep your legs feeling strong and healthy.
1 of 4
zeljkosantrac / Getty
2 of 4
Wesley Hitt
3 of 4
Hoxton/Ryan Lees / Getty
4 of 4
franckreporter / Getty