Everything You Need to Know About Shin Splints

2 Stretches to Keep your Shins Healthy

1. Seated Stretch

Sit on floor with both legs extended in front of you. Point toes forward and toward the floor, together or one leg at a time. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.

2. Staircase Stretch

Stand with front of both feet on a step, heels overhanging step. Lightly hold railing or wall for support. Slowly lower right heel down, feeling the stretch along your calf. Hold about 30 seconds, then switch legs.