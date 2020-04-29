3 How to build

Start with the base: This is where you’ll put your weights. Simply screw together the flange and the straight pipe.

Next, screw on the tee so that the top has the two holes going across. Make sure it fits and that you can loosen this piece again — this is how you’ll adjust the weights.

Feed one end of the cable through the top of the tee. Once you have enough of the cable through the opposite end, connect it to the rest of the cable with one of your clamps. They will have to be tight so they don’t come loose while you’re pulling.

Then, feed the other end of the cable through the top of the pulley. Use enough that you can make a loop for your carabiner or for your attachment, should you decide to put it straight into the loop. Secure your loop with the other clamp.

The next step depends on how you plan to install it. If you have the rack or pullup bar, place the chain around the center of that place and connect it with the other carabiner. If you have the hook screw, install it into your location.

Your pulley should either have a loop or hook to connect it to your chain or hook screw. Connect your pulley so it’s secure to your anchor point. There may be more cable than you need on your system. If you find you have too much cable, undo your top portion of the cable and cut it with your wire cutters so that you have enough for a full range of motion without the base hitting the pulley. Once you have made this adjustment, secure your top portion of the cable again.

By the time you’re finished, the base should be touching the floor and the top of the cable should be a couple of inches below your pulley. Now you’re ready to test your system.