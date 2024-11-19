Danalinn Bailey was a highly successful IFBB pro during her active career, amassing numerous trophies including the hallowed first place for women’s physique at the 2013 Olympia. Now the bodybuilder and coach is empowering women with her own brand of fitness, and in a recent Instagram post has provided a brilliant tip on how to build your upper glutes using an abductor machine leading to a “top shelf” booty.

Bailey points out via Instagram that “every girl” is trying to work on the upper glute, also known as the “top shelf of your glute,” but using the abductor machine in the traditional way is not a great way to achieve this. Instead, she has a hack, so here’s how to try it for yourself.

How to Target Your Upper Glutes with the Abductor Machine

“Now, normally you do these, you’re sitting down, you know a lot of people are leaning forward, upright, I think they’re all great positions, I like moving around, but that’s targeting your glute max,” says the confidence building coach. The gluteus maximus is the round muscle that we know more fondly as the cheek area, and gives that round, fuller look to the booty.

“If I wanna hit the upper glutes, we’re not gonna sit,” explains Bailey. Instead, she elevates herself so that she is a good few inches above and parallel to the seat. Bailey then shifts her feet upwards so that they are on the closest peg, keeping her knees against the inside of the pad. The buff beauty leans against the backrest for support. “Lighten the load,” advises Bailey, explaining that you will need to be working with a lower weight because this variation of the abductor is “so much harder.”

Building your upper glutes, top shelf, or more scientifically named gluteus medius is essential for physique competitors, or those who want to look bootylicious on the beach. Aim for three sets in the 8-to-12-rep range for hypertrophy, and remember, as Bailey demonstrates, this move is more intense than regular abductor reps, so be sure to increase the weight steadily.

