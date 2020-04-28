Without a doubt, the best and most reliable cardio workout is running or jogging, either on a treadmill or in the great outdoors. And during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when many gyms and fitness centers are still closed indefinitely, running is about the only exercise people can do right now (well, except the lucky ones with home gyms).

Even the most avid runners will admit, though, that it can get boring and repetitive, and getting your daily steps in can seem like a chore rather than a joy some days. But it doesn’t have to be like this.

With the weather finally warming up in most areas, this is the perfect time to start running. Not to mention the fact that there are countless benefits, from reducing your risk of heart disease to improving your memory.

So we reached out to a few running experts to find out how to put some pep in your step and actually look forward to tightening your laces, plugging in your headphones, and hitting the trails.

No matter if you’re an experienced runner, a newcomer, or someone looking for a reason to start running, these tips can help you break the monotony and make your runs more fulfilling and exciting.