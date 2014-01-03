lat-pulldown_0

Jimbo F. of Flemington, NJ, let us tweak his back workout. See his original, below, followed by our improvements on the next page.

Jimbo’s Old Workout

M&F Rating: C

Dumbbell Row

  • Sets: 3–5
  • Reps: 8–12

Lat Pulldown

  • Sets: 3–5
  • Reps: 8–12

Deadlift

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 10

Back Extension

  • Sets: 3–5
  • Reps: 12–15

Jimbo’s New Workout

Our Advice

You’re not doing your exercises in the optimal order. Even if you use straps, your hands and forearms will be exhausted by the time you’re ready to deadlift (dead, indeed). This limits your intensity, so you should start your workout with deadlifts. As the toughest move of the day, it’s best to hit it while you’re fresh and train it heavier. Unless you’re an advanced lifter who can maintain perfect form despite fatigue, sets of 10 are probably too many to do safely, and it won’t recruit all the muscle fibers that sets of five will.

Deadlift

  • Sets: 5
  • Reps: 5

Dumbbell Row

  • Sets: 3–5
  • Reps: 8–12

Lat Pulldown

  • Sets: 3–5
  • Reps: 8–12

Back Extension

  • Sets: 3–5
  • Reps: 12–15

