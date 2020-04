When it comes to any physical effort, those who train have the most success. So why should sex be any different? “Depending on the position, sex is truly a full-body workout, demanding incredible power, stamina, and coordination,” says Brynn Putnam, personal trainer and founder of Refine Method in NYC. “Strong hips, specifically, are necessary to produce a powerful, sustained hip thrust, clearly integral to enjoyable sex.” Plus, training the hips puts heavy emphasis on the glutes, and what lady doesn’t love a nicely filled-out pair of jeans? This workout hits all the high notes, so you can, too.

The Workout: Perform exercises 1 through 5 as a circuit for a total of three rounds. Finish it off with five straight reps of exercise 6.

