Your 5-Point Checklist for a Strong Back

No. 5: Glute Check

The posterior chain’s “powerhouse” comes in the proper function of three muscles groups: the glutes, hamstrings, and low back. And during athletic movements like running, jumping or sprinting, they should fire exactly in that order. When things are off, and the glutes aren’t strong or responsive enough to do their job, they leave the low back and hamstrings to take on the loads they forfeit. Not a good situation and a major cause of undue stress. Train the glutes to get strong so they can do their part. My favorite exercises to get the glutes going are barbell hip thrusts, walking lunges, and box squats. With that said, it may be something as simple as a few activations to ensure the glutes are firing during your compound movements. Precede your workouts with a few tennis ball glute bridges, seen below. Remember to squeeze the ball in your hip joint.