Weightlifters may be fit, but powerlifting is a totally different way of working out where the focus is on how much weight you can handle. Sean Collins, C.S.C.S and USA Powerlifting Club coach, gave M&F‘s Zack Zeigler the lowdown on bench press technique and maxing out on deadlift.

They started off with the squat, where Zeigler stepped out of his comfort zone to try the low bar form. He knocked out a few sets and added weight, but the essential aspect of the workout was nailing the technique. Then came the bench, focusing on back arch and pushing through the heels. Finally, it came time for the deadlift one-rep max where Zeigler gave it his all, taking cues from Collins and fine-tuning his form.

You can make your own gains with Collins’ powerlifting workout. This progression should allow you to continue increasing in weight for 2-3 months.

ZERO BOUNDARIES POWERLIFTING WORKOUT

Day 1

3×5 Squat; start with a weight you could comfortably do for 7 reps and increase 5-10 pounds each set

3×5 Bench Press; start with a weight you could comfortably do for 7 reps and increase 5-10 pounds each set

3×10 Romanian Deadlift; pick a weight that would make it very difficult to do an 11th rep

Plank, 3x at max effort

Day 2

3×10 Front Squat; start with a weight you could comfortably do for 12 reps and increase 5 pounds each set

5×5 Overhead Press; start with a weight you could comfortably do for 7-8 reps and increase 5 pounds each set

3×10 Row, any variation; select a challenging weight

Day 3

3×5 Squat; attempt a weight 5-10 pounds heavier than Day 1

3×5 Bench Press; attempt a weight 5-10 pounds heavier than Day 1

3×4 Deadlift; attempt a weight 10-15 pounds heavier than your last squat

3x12Triceps/Biceps Superset at max effort

