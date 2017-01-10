Ronda Rousey Acknowledges Devastating Defeat at UFC 207

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

It’s no secret that Ronda Rousey took her second consecutive loss, the latest defeat against Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30. The former UFC bantamweight champ was completely manhandled when she entered the octagon. She was the target of several thunderous blows until the fight was called at just 48 seconds. Since then, Rousey has been silent, and has been the butt of several memes that have been circulating around the web.

SEE ALSO: Amanda Nunes Dismantles Ronda Rousey Via First Round TKO at UFC 207

Despite the speculation that she might retire after this fight, this post by her suggests that retirement may not be in the near future. With this quote from J.K. Rowling, she is acknowledging that she has hit rock bottom in her career and is ready to build it back up. An offical statement has yet to be released from Rousey at this point.