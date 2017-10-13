Watch: ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: ‘If You Offer Me a Bad Decision, I’m Going to Make It’

UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is ready to jump back into the Octagon. At UFC Fight Night on October 21, we'll see the wily old vet take on newcomer Darren Till.

But before that, Cerrone stopped by the Muscle & Fitness office for an extremely candid interview. He touched on subjects like taking on Till, being a “bad motherf**ker,” and his near-death experience crashing an ATV.

Cerrone easily lives up to his Cowboy reputation, and has an infectious personality that can carry him into other endeavors once his career concludes. But until then, he’s currently on a two-fight losing streak, falling to Robbie Lawler at UFC 214, and Jorge Masvidal at a UFC Fight Night back in January.

Till seems up for the challenge, and it seems he’s already assuming that he has the Cerrone fight in the bag. He recently called out Mike Perry before even fighting Cowboy. “As soon as I knock Donald out I’m calling him into the cage to see if he’s got the balls to do that, to come in and face me,” he said.

The battle on October 21 will be a classic showdown of experience vs. youth. The fight will go down in Gdansk, Poland, at 3 p.m./12 p.m. ETPT.