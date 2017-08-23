Watch: Mark Wahlberg Declares for Team McGregor in New May-Mac Boxing Promo With Diddy

We are officially less than a week away from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor bout, and the hype train continues to steam on. Here we have AQUAhydrate partners Mark Wahlberg and Diddy pitching in by linking up for part two of the original promo, during which they bet on the Mayweather and Pacquiao fight.

Although we know this is just a TV spot and the pair probably never sparred, we do know that Wahlberg is one of the top workout warriors in Hollywood. He has some of the best arms in the business, he has trained with LeBron James before, and we all remember how insanely jacked he got for Pain and Gain with Dwayne Johnson.

Side note: If you can’t tell that the 55-second mark is paying direct homage to the ending of Rocky II, you're too young, bro.

The kid from Boston isn’t just jacked, he’s also filthy rich. He was just crowned the world’s highest-paid actor by Forbes with 12-month earnings of $68 million dollars. That’s a nice chunk of change, and it appears the fact that Transformers: The Last Knight topped $600 million at the box office had something to do with it.

As for the fight, we should be seeing both celebrities very soon as they have been confirmed to be attending Saturday's fight.