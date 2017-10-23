Watch: 'The Rock' Announces ‘F&F’ Spin-off Title, 'Hobbs and Shaw,' and Eats a ‘Carb Coma’-inducing Cheat Meal

Earlier this month it was announced that we're going to get a Fast & Furious spin-off featuring none other than Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. An official plot synopsis hasn't been released yet, but we do know that Agent Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) showed excellent chemistry on screen in Fast & Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious.

"The Rock" recently took to Instagram to reveal that the current title of the movie is Hobbs and Shaw.

Take a look for yourself:



Just past midnight and have to get up in 5hrs, yet I refuse to not enjoy my well earned cheat meal banana chocolate chip pancakes . Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself. Gluttony awaits me. #ChuckBerry #HobbsShawScript #CarbComasAndSugarSweats A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Johnson described the script as “so badass" and "so fun,” which is exactly what we'd expect from the flick.

While flipping through the script, Johnson was living his cheat day to the fullest, enjoying pancakes with some killer tunes playing in the background.

Hobbs and Shaw may be set for 2019, but Johnson will be on the big screen later this year in Jumanji, and next year in Skyscraper, so you'll get your "Rock" fix while you wait for the F&F spin-off.