WATCH: 'The Rock' Refuses Bathroom Breaks During Workouts, Elects to Pee in a Bottle

Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour are officially on track to release their second collaboration, Project Rock USDNA, on Veterans Day. "The Rock" is looking to build off of his massively successful first collection, which was driven by the Rock Delta sneaker that sold out multiple times.

Although we don’t know how the apparel is going to look (outside of the shirt he’s wearing), we did get a better look at the new colorway of the Desert Sand USDNA Rock Delta that he teased several months back in this clip below.



Update: our new highly anticipated #ProjectRock USDNA @underarmour collection drops this VETERANS DAY honoring our warrior men and women of our US MILITARY. And yeah if I have to pee while working out I'll do it in a bottle. I'm that kinda guy. Just get the job done. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

In addition to the details on his next apparel collection, we also learned that Johnson will not be slowed by his bladder and decided that an empty water bottle is the better alternative. You learn something new every day.

Keep an eye out for the Project Rock USDNA collection, releasing November 11.