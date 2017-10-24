Watch: UFC Lightweight Sage Northcutt Wrestles Bodybuilding Pro Blessing Awodibu

Sage Northcutt may be a bit of an unknown commodity among casual UFC fans, but it’s undeniable the kid has got some guts.

While in Shanghai in September for the 2017 FIBO Expo, he ran into Blessing Awodibu, a massive IFBB pro. The pair jumped in the ring together and engaged in some light grappling and wrestling, and the professional fighter even gave some tips to the bodybuilder during the mini-sparring session.

If you check out Northcutt’s Instagram, you’ll quickly realize that he’s always up for some risky business:



A post shared by Sage Northcutt (@supersagenorthcutt) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

If you want to catch him in his natural habitat, he’ll be back in the Octagon on November 11 at UFC Fight Night against Michel Quinones.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for some gym motivation and a few funny gym skits, Awodibu's Instagram is the place to go:



A post shared by blessing awodibu (@blessing_awodibu) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:07am PDT