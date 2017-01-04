17 Ways To Lead a Healthier Life

Toxins are found throughout our environment, from heavy metals found in amalgam teeth fillings and paint, to carcinogens lurking in common pesticides. Once in your body, these toxins can wreak havoc on your health, even causing neurological issues. Bentonite clay (which is actually made from the ash from volcanoes) benefits your body by helping to expel many of these toxins. And don’t worry if you’re not interested in eating or drinking this substance, bentonite clay can also be used topically to draw toxins out of the body, or as relaxing and detoxifying bath soak. On top of being able to draw out toxins from the body, the clay itself has an abundance of minerals, including calcium, magnesium, silica, sodium, copper, iron and potassium making it a beneficial dietary supplement.