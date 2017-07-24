Athletes & Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Abs and Legs in Stunning Bikini Pic

Based on these recent Instagram photos, the country music star's time in the gym is definitely paying off.

by

Carrie Underwood may be a country music-singing superstar, but she's also a fitness junkie with her own athleisure line—and a rock-solid summer body to back it up.


The American Idol winner recently posted a photo to her Instagram account that will make you want to hit the gym and hit your go-to abs workout harder than usual. Underwood not only showed off her toned stomach in an orange halter bikini while vacationing at a lake, the 34-year-old Grammy winner also flaunted her sculpted legs and defined arms. 


 

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

But a summer-ready body like Underwood's doesn't happen overnight—it takes serious dedication in the gym, which Underwood has also documented on her Instagram, as well as a strict diet (Underwood is a vegan). Underwood launched her own athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, a collaboration with Dick's Sporting Goods, in 2016—and she's been repping the line at the gym ever since.

 


 

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

 

For abs and legs like Underwood's, check out our eight weeks to six-pack abs workout plan, six-pack abs diet plan, and our five moves to sculpt strong, lean legs.

Topics:
Comments