Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Abs and Legs in Stunning Bikini Pic

Carrie Underwood may be a country music-singing superstar, but she's also a fitness junkie with her own athleisure line—and a rock-solid summer body to back it up.



The American Idol winner recently posted a photo to her Instagram account that will make you want to hit the gym and hit your go-to abs workout harder than usual. Underwood not only showed off her toned stomach in an orange halter bikini while vacationing at a lake, the 34-year-old Grammy winner also flaunted her sculpted legs and defined arms.



But a summer-ready body like Underwood's doesn't happen overnight—it takes serious dedication in the gym, which Underwood has also documented on her Instagram, as well as a strict diet (Underwood is a vegan). Underwood launched her own athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, a collaboration with Dick's Sporting Goods, in 2016—and she's been repping the line at the gym ever since.



For abs and legs like Underwood's, check out our eight weeks to six-pack abs workout plan, six-pack abs diet plan, and our five moves to sculpt strong, lean legs.