The Best Tech Gadgets to Up Your Selfie Game

Want it all? This selfie stick has a tripod, a 29" extension pole, and a Bluetooth-enabled remote. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your bag, and is durable for every environment. A slightly smaller version ($25, CliquefieMini), comes in tons of fun colors but without the tripod. Both take your selfies to the next level. ($50, cliquefie.com)

Other pic essentials

All those photos and videos eat up precious memory on your phone. So we found two must-have cases that add up to 128 gigabytes of memory to your do-it-all device.

Incipio Offgrid: For Samsung Galaxy S6. Allows up to 128GB of micro-USB storage, plus the case includes a battery pack to charge your phone back to 100% in no time. ($90, incipio.com)

Mophie Space Pack: For iPhone 6/6S. Will recharge your phone and allows you to add up to an extra 64GB of space. ($150/32GB, $200/64GB, mophie.com)