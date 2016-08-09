Features

The Best Tech Gadgets to Up Your Selfie Game

Say hello to the best tech for taking the perfect selfies, one-woman videos, and mid-repetition shots.

Your Best Selfies Yet

svetikd/Getty Images

Even if your selfie game is on point, there's always room for improvement. Enter these pieces of gear that will take your gym selfies to the next level. 

Check out the latest and greatest selfie equipment, and get to snapping.

1. Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand

The original selfie essential is still the most versatile grip tripod for attaching to everything from lifting racks to trees, or just use it as a simple adjustable tripod. The stay-put design with no-slip rubber grips around each ball bearing keeps the GorillaPod from falling. ($20, joby.com)

2. LuMee Case

Brighten up, lady! You’ll never get stuck trying to take a photo in low light again because the LuMee case for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S6s has a perfectly well-lit edge on its front. It’s never too late to put you and your tribe in the best light. (From $40, lumee.com)

3. Tech Candy Selfie Snappin' Stylus

One little gold bullet gives Android and iOS users the remote power to snap a portrait or action shot in an instant. Connecting via Bluetooth to your phone or handheld device, the Selfie Snappin’ Stylus works up to 30 feet away. Easy on and off, and simple to charge via its included micro USB. ($28, techcandycases.com)

4. Cliquefie Max

Want it all? This selfie stick has a tripod, a 29" extension pole, and a Bluetooth-enabled remote. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your bag, and is durable for every environment. A slightly smaller version ($25, CliquefieMini), comes in tons of fun colors but without the tripod. Both take your selfies to the next level. ($50, cliquefie.com)

Other pic essentials

All those photos and videos eat up precious memory on your phone. So we found two must-have cases that add up to 128 gigabytes of memory to your do-it-all device.

Incipio Offgrid: For Samsung Galaxy S6. Allows up to 128GB of micro-USB storage, plus the case includes a battery pack to charge your phone back to 100% in no time. ($90, incipio.com)

Mophie Space Pack: For iPhone 6/6S. Will recharge your phone and allows you to add up to an extra 64GB of space. ($150/32GB, $200/64GB, mophie.com)

5. SoloShot3 + Optic25

One click captures your fitness feats on video when the SoloShot3 acts as your personal cameraman. The base + action cam bundle supports automatic filming, which means you can host a dynamic plyo workout video and have every step captured as it follows you. The intelligent edit feature identifies the highlights, and then you can wirelessly push clips to all your social channels at the tap of an app. Plus, the Wi-Fi–enabled SoloShot3 base works with a variety of mainstream cameras. Lights, camera, active! ($699, $664 Pre-order, soloshot.com)

