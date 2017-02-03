Nutrition

9 Ways to Burn More Fat While You Sleep

Your daily activities and diet impact how fast you’ll fall asleep at night and the quality of your sleep. Here’s what you need to know.

Sleep your way to slim

Get Stronger While You Sleep

Even if you’re lying on the couch, your body is always burning calories to keep your involuntary nervous system working, pumping blood, breathing, digesting food, and all the other life-sustaining jobs it performs. As a Muscle & Fitness reader, you’ve probably already heard that the more muscle mass you have, the more calories your body is burning at rest. But, did you know that you could also burn calories and fat while you sleep? Follow all or some of the suggestions here from  nutrition and health experts to maximize fat burning while you snooze.  

Sip white tea!

Some small studies have linked white tea extract to burning up fat. Swap your morning cup of Joe for a cup of white tea, suggests Molly Morgan, RD.

 

Eat your carbs during the day

Easy Ways to Beat Holiday Stress

Consume the bulk of your calories, particularly carbohydrates, during daytime hours and less in the early evening.  You’ll go to bed with less of the hormone insulin in your blood, so your body can metabolize fat for energy while you sleep.

Chug a protein shake at night

Shake up a protein drink if you feel hungry in the evening.  Not only will the protein help you build lean muscle mass, but it’ll aid in muscle and cell repair.

Nosh sleep-inducing foods

Egg Benefits - Fried Eggs

Try eating foods rich in the amino acid, tryptophan, which includes turkey, chicken, and eggs.  This protein can help to promote relaxation and sleep. In addition, proteins cause the body to use more calories during digestion than carbohydrates, which may further improve the body’s ability to burn fat overnight adds Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDE.

Make your room as dark as possible

Sleeping in total darkness releases the hormone melatonin, which is responsible for a good night’s sleep.  Melatonin also assists in the production of  “brown fat” which is key in metabolizing calories.  

Hit your H20 Quota

Expert Q+A: What&#039;s the Best Way to Deal with Bloating?

“Stay hydrated!” advises Palinski-Wade. “Drinking at least eight cups of water a day has been shown to boost metabolism. In addition, ice-cold water requires your body to use more calories to heat it to body temperature, providing you an added metabolism boosting benefit,” she says.

Add nuts to your meal plan

almonds

“One handful of walnuts and almonds can increase your melatonin levels and promote better sleep,” says Dr. Robert Oexman, Director of the Sleep to Live Institute. They’re also good for your heart.

Shake spices on foods.

Expert Advice from Two-Time World-Super-Middleweight Champ Danny Musico

Up your consumption of cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes and other types of hot peppers to aid in thermogenesis (fat burning), says Palinski-Wade.  “The capsaicin found in these foods has been shown to have a thermogenic effect, helping your body to burn more calories and fat,” she says.

Prevent weight gain.

“The key to fat loss is not only to burn it or get rid of it, but also to stop making it,” says Robert Zembroski, functional medicine doctor, and clinical nutritionist. “One of the fastest ways to get rid of body fat is to prevent surges of insulin at night, which will take unused calories and store them as fat. If you have to eat at night, choose a piece of lean protein and a side of salad or greens that will prevent big surges of insulin. By doing so, you increase the amount of growth hormone released after you fall asleep, which will cause the fat cells to release their fat to be used for energy,” says Dr. Zembroski.

