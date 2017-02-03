9 Ways to Burn More Fat While You Sleep

“The key to fat loss is not only to burn it or get rid of it, but also to stop making it,” says Robert Zembroski, functional medicine doctor, and clinical nutritionist. “One of the fastest ways to get rid of body fat is to prevent surges of insulin at night, which will take unused calories and store them as fat. If you have to eat at night, choose a piece of lean protein and a side of salad or greens that will prevent big surges of insulin. By doing so, you increase the amount of growth hormone released after you fall asleep, which will cause the fat cells to release their fat to be used for energy,” says Dr. Zembroski.
