Best Fruits for Bodybuilding

The value of fruit goes way beyond glycogen replenishment. Check out these little-known supplement-mimicking benefits of some popular produce:
Grapefruit
Subjects who ate half of a grapefruit with meals or drank 8 ounces of grapefruit juice three times a day lost 4 pounds (with some losing more than 10 pounds) in 12 weeks without dieting.
Orange
The king of the citrus world is a great pre-workout snack because the vitamin C helps protect nitric oxide (NO) from being broken down by free radicals. It also helps to have one post-workout because of these same antioxidant effects.
Apple
Apples contain polyphenols which have been proven to increase strength and fat loss.
Cherries
Grab a handful of cherries post-workout to reduce inflammation and enhance recovery. The wonder ingredient? Anthocyanins.
Watermelon
This citrulline-heavy melon helps you with blood flow and nutrient delivery since citrulline gets converted to arginine and NO.
It's true what they say—no one ever got fat by eating plenty of fruit. Just make sure your fruit choices are well-timed and that you are relying on whole fruit for fuel—that pitcher worth of smoothie likely contains a veritable fruit horn's worth of fructose and calories which is a bit much for a physique-minded individual. It's not to say that the occasional fruit smoothie will kill you—it's certainly a better indulgence than a double cheeseburger—but like most things, you will need to moderate how often you have them.