9 Healthy Dorm Room Recipes

Let’s face it; you’re more than likely going to sub in a bar for a meal here and there when you’re rushing to get to your next class. Instead of paying a chunk of change for prepackaged, sugar-laden versions, make a batch of no-bake bars with only three ingredients. All you need is one and a half cups of oats, a half of a cup of Justin’s Maple Almond Butter, and one overripe banana. Warm the almond butter in the microwave to soften it, and then mix it with the remaining ingredients, until thoroughly combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of a large, rectangular plastic food storage container, and cut it into bars or form it into bar-shaped pieces. Leave it in your mini-fridge until it sets. This recipe makes about six to eight bars, and each one is filled with enough protein and fiber to hold you over until your next boring lecture.

What you'll need