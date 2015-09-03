Healthy Recipes

9 Healthy Dorm Room Recipes

Whip up a healthy, muscle-building meal with limited space, ingredients, and funds.

by RD
Dorm Dieting

Adjusting to college life can be difficult, even more so when you’re missing mom’s cooking and you’ve eyed the endless supply of food served at the dining hall. You’re already starting to feel the freshman 15, but don’t give up because it is possible to make a nutritious snack or meal in your dorm. For starters, most dorm halls are equipped with a full-scale kitchen—all you need is a mini-fridge and a microwave. And better yet, you won’t have to choose taste over health with these recipes. We’ve opted for recipes with fewer than 300 calories, and that are quick enough for even the most studious students. 

1. Peanut Butter And Banana Overnight Oats

Making a healthy breakfast while you sleep seems too good to be true, right? Wrong! We’re starting off this dorm room recipe collection with a nutritious and easy breakfast that literally makes itself. Simply add half of a cup of old-fashioned oats, half of a cup of unsweetened almond milk, two tablespoons powdered peanut butter, and half of a mashed, ripe banana to a small plastic food storage container. Then mix, combine, cover, and throw in the mini-fridge. You’ll wake up to a thick and filling combo of cholesterol-lowering fiber and muscle-building protein. 

What you'll need

  • 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tbsp powered peanut butter
  • 1/2 mashed, ripe banana

 

2. Pumpkin Pie Pudding

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill pudding—it’s far more nutritious thanks to heart-healthy chia seeds. Combine half of a cup of unsweetened almond milk, two tablespoons each of chia seeds and canned pumpkin, half of a tablespoon of honey or maple syrup, and half of a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice in a small plastic food storage container. Let it sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour, until thickened. It’s not your grandma’s pumpkin pie but it will sure hold you over until Thanksgiving break.

What you'll need

  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 tbsp canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 tbsp honey or maple syrup
  • 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
3. Chocolate Mug Cake

Mugs are more than just a vessel for your morning cup of Joe. When used in conjunction with a microwave, they can substitute for a baking pan and an oven. Easily make a 100-calorie, single-serve chocolate cake in five minutes or less. First combine an egg white, a packet of Stevia sweetener, half of a teaspoon of baking powder, and two tablespoons each of whole wheat flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, and unsweetened vanilla almond milk in a mug. Next, microwave it for two minutes or so. Enjoy by yourself or make two for you and your roommate.

What you'll need

  • 1 egg white
  • 1 packet of Stevia
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp whole wheat flour
  • 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk
4. Coffee Cup Quiche Lorraine

Don’t put that mug away quite yet. Bring the flavors of France into your dorm room with this slightly sophisticated, microwaveable quiche Lorraine. Add five crushed, whole-grain saltine rounds to the bottom of a large coffee or soup mug, and top with a mixture of two eggs, two tablespoons each of unsweetened almond milk and shredded Swiss cheese, a slice of deli ham, and a softened light, creamy Swiss spreadable cheese wedge. Then just pop it in the microwave for about three minutes. 

What you'll need

  • 5 crushed, whole-grain saltine rounds
  • 2 eggs, mixed
  • 2 tbsp unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tbsp shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1 slice deli ham
  • 1 creamy, Swiss spreadable cheese wedge
5. Broccoli Cheddar Soup

When hunger strikes mid-study during the winter, a warm, cheesy soup sounds great. But ditch the Panera bread bowl version, and cut the calories in half by making it yourself with just five ingredients. Cook a package of steam-in-bag frozen broccoli (according to package directions), and set aside. In a small, microwave-safe bowl, combine a cup of unsweetened almond milk, a tablespoon of flour, and a chicken bouillon cube, cover, and microwave until it’s boiling and thickened. Add a third of cup of reduced-fat cheddar cheese, stir until melted, and add as much broccoli as you’d like. Save the rest of the antioxidant-rich broccoli for another round of soup, or season it and enjoy right away as a side dish.

What you'll need

  • 1 pkg steam-in-bag broccoli
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 tbsp flour
  • 1 chicken bouillon cube
  • 1/3 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese
6. Avocado Egg Salad

This is an easy and healthy twist on a classic egg salad, which requires only a bowl and a fork.  Simply mash together half of an avocado with four pre-cooked, hard-boiled eggs, and mix with two tablespoons of low-fat Greek yogurt, a teaspoon of mustard, and salt and pepper to your liking. You’ll get two hefty servings of this muscle-building egg salad. Serve as is or in-between two slices of whole-grain bread. 

What you'll need

  • 4 hard-boiled eggs
  • 2 tbsp low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp mustard
  • Salt and pepper
7. Banana Nut Bars

stack of no bake protein oat bars

Let’s face it; you’re more than likely going to sub in a bar for a meal here and there when you’re rushing to get to your next class. Instead of paying a chunk of change for prepackaged, sugar-laden versions, make a batch of no-bake bars with only three ingredients. All you need is one and a half cups of oats, a half of a cup of Justin’s Maple Almond Butter, and one overripe banana. Warm the almond butter in the microwave to soften it, and then mix it with the remaining ingredients, until thoroughly combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of a large, rectangular plastic food storage container, and cut it into bars or form it into bar-shaped pieces. Leave it in your mini-fridge until it sets. This recipe makes about six to eight bars, and each one is filled with enough protein and fiber to hold you over until your next boring lecture. 

What you'll need

  • 1 1/2 cup oats
  • 1/2 cup Justin's Maple Almond Butter
  • 1 overripe banana
8. Quinoa Burrito Bowl

Take your burrito bowl to a whole new level by using quinoa. The best part about it is that you don’t need a stovetop to cook quinoa, and yes you can do it in the microwave. To do so, combine half a cup of rinsed quinoa with a cup of water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave it for five minutes, until half of the water is absorbed. Stir and microwave for an additional two minutes (it may take more time depending on how strong your microwave is), and let it sit until all of the water is absorbed, making two servings. If you have a can opener, top with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and a dollop of low-fat Greek yogurt. You could also top the quinoa with olives, grape tomatoes, spinach, reduced-fat feta, and balsamic vinaigrette for a Mediterranean version. With quinoa, the possibilities are endless.

What you'll need

  • 1/2 cup rinsed quinoia
  • 1 cup water
  • Black beans
  • Diced tomatoes
  • Corn
  • Reduced-fat cheddar cheese
  • Dollop low-fat Greek yogurt
9. Turkey Bacon Pita Pizza

Instead of waiting for pizza to be delivered, curb your late-night munchies with a healthier version that you can make right in your microwave. Microwave a slice of turkey bacon (according to package directions), crumble into small pieces, and set aside. Mix a teaspoon of dry ranch seasoning mix with two tablespoons of low-fat Greek yogurt, and spread it onto a whole-grain pita pocket. Then top the pita with the crumbled turkey bacon and a quarter cup of reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and microwave until the cheese is melted. If you’re lucky enough to have a toaster oven in your dorm room, use that to melt the cheese instead.

What you'll need

  • 1 slice turkey bacon
  • 1 tsp dry ranch seasoning mix
  • 2 tbsp low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 whole-grain pita pocket
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese
