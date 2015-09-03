9 Healthy Dorm Room Recipes

Take your burrito bowl to a whole new level by using quinoa. The best part about it is that you don’t need a stovetop to cook quinoa, and yes you can do it in the microwave. To do so, combine half a cup of rinsed quinoa with a cup of water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave it for five minutes, until half of the water is absorbed. Stir and microwave for an additional two minutes (it may take more time depending on how strong your microwave is), and let it sit until all of the water is absorbed, making two servings. If you have a can opener, top with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and a dollop of low-fat Greek yogurt. You could also top the quinoa with olives, grape tomatoes, spinach, reduced-fat feta, and balsamic vinaigrette for a Mediterranean version. With quinoa, the possibilities are endless.
What you'll need
- 1/2 cup rinsed quinoia
- 1 cup water
- Black beans
- Diced tomatoes
- Corn
- Reduced-fat cheddar cheese
- Dollop low-fat Greek yogurt