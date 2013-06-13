Healthy Recipes

6 Perfect Muscle-Building Meals

When it comes to building lean mass, strive for dieting perfection.

Clean Eating

The following six meals have one thing in common: They're perfect. They're flawless. They're clean as can be, and they're ideal because they help you build muscle (provided you're hitting the gym devotedly), burn fat and promote overall stellar health. And, conveniently, they account for a full day's worth of great eating. Not sure what to eat for breakfast? Lunch? Dinner? All of the above? Now you are. And while you may have to tweak portion sizes to fit your body type, the following meals are about as universally bodybuilder-friendly as they come. Enjoy.

The Perfect Breakfast

  • 4-6 egg whites with 2 whole eggs
  • 1 serving Cream of Wheat cereal
  • 1 banana

525 calories, 38 g protein, 59 g carbs, 15 g fat

Why? Eggs, a universal bodybuilding staple, offer easy-to-digest protein to kick-start muscle growth. Cream of Wheat provides energy-rich complex carbohydrates, and bananas contain both fructose and potassium, which support glycogen formation in the liver and muscles to minimize muscle breakdown in the body.

Hardgainer Tip: Substitute 16 ounces of low-fat milk for water in prepping the Cream of Wheat. This adds another 16 grams of protein, 24 grams of carbohydrate and 4 grams of fat.

Shredding Tip: Go with all egg whites to keep fat and calories as low as possible and substitute a cup of strawberries for the banana to shed another 50 calories.

The Perfect Lunch

Beef pasta broccoli
  • 6-9 oz. extra-lean ground beef
  • 2 cups pasta
  • 3⁄4 cup broccoli

700 calories, 60 g protein, 83 g carbs, 13 g fat

Why? For muscle-building, there's nothing like beef - it contains creatine, all the necessary aminos and a full spectrum of B vitamins, and it's dense in iron to assist in energy production. Pasta provides carbs, which are essential for energy, and broccoli yields compounds that help with fat control.

Hardgainer Tip: Choose lean, not extra-lean, beef (around 10%-15% fat as opposed to under 10%). The extra fat and calories spare the burning of glycogen and protein for greater growth.

Shredding Tip: Temper your lunchtime carb intake: Eat just 1 cup of pasta but double up on the broccoli - low in calories, high in fiber - to control calories and your feelings of hunger.

The Perfect Dinner

Grilled Lemon Chicken
  • 1 chicken breast (7-9 oz.)
  • 1 yam
  • 1 cup peas, corn and carrots

603 calories, 69 g protein, 61 g carbs, 7 g fat

Why? The combination of carbohydrates and lean protein in this meal increases the levels of insulin in the blood, fostering a hormonal environment that's ideal for muscle growth. Yams digest slowly, helping to sustain that environment, and lower-fat protein, like this chicken breast, helps keep body fat in check.

Hardgainer Tip: Add a tall glass of low-fat milk and saute the chicken in extra-virgin olive oil for additional protein and essential fats that help growth.

Shredding Tip: Eat half the yam and ditch the vegetable medley, which is higher in calories, for a lower-calorie vegetable like green beans.

The Perfect Pre-Training Snack

  • 1 cup fat-free cottage cheese
  • 4 slices rye toast with 2 tbsp grape jam

532 calories, 35 g protein, 89 g carbs, 4 g fat

Why? The protein from cottage cheese hits the blood by workout time, sparing muscle breakdown. Grape jam offers sugar, which kicks up insulin to minimize breakdown as well. Rye bread is a slow-burning carb, preventing blood-sugar drops that can come from eating sugar alone.

Hardgainer Tip: Include extra jam to guard against the depletion of glycogen.

Shredding Tip: Stick to two slices of toast to control carbs but don't forgo the jam - you'll need the quick burst of energy to offset muscle breakdown.

NOTE: Consume this meal 1 hour before training.

The Perfect Post-Training Snack

protein shake post workout smoothie
  • Whey-protein shake (two scoops mixed with water)
  • 1 cup rice with 4 tbsp raisins

549 calories, 45 g protein, 91 g carbs, 2 g fat

Why? Recovery and growth. Fast-digesting protein and carbs jump-start the rebuilding process. Whey is a great source of amino acids, and the rice and raisin mixture offers concentrated carbs that kick up insulin for muscle repair.

Hardgainer Tip: Bump the rice serving to 11⁄2 cups for more simple carbs.

Shredding Tip: Eat 1⁄2 cup of rice and 1-2 tablespoons raisins.

The Perfect Anytime Snack

Turkey sandwich with:

  • 2 slices whole-grain bread
  • 2-3 slices fat-free cheese
  • 3-4 slices deli turkey breast
  • Mustard and fat-free mayo

316 calories, 36 g protein, 34 g carbs, 4 g fat

Why? Convenience, as well as that much-needed sixth meal of the day. The balanced combination of protein, carbs and fat in this sandwich are ideal for mass-building.

Hardgainer Tip: Add a glass of low-fat milk and a piece of fruit if you have a speedier-than-average metabolism.

Shredding Tip: Use carb-reduced bread to keep carbohydrates and calories under control.

