6 Perfect Muscle-Building Meals

Shutterstock
- 6-9 oz. extra-lean ground beef
- 2 cups pasta
- 3⁄4 cup broccoli
700 calories, 60 g protein, 83 g carbs, 13 g fat
Why? For muscle-building, there's nothing like beef - it contains creatine, all the necessary aminos and a full spectrum of B vitamins, and it's dense in iron to assist in energy production. Pasta provides carbs, which are essential for energy, and broccoli yields compounds that help with fat control.
Hardgainer Tip: Choose lean, not extra-lean, beef (around 10%-15% fat as opposed to under 10%). The extra fat and calories spare the burning of glycogen and protein for greater growth.
Shredding Tip: Temper your lunchtime carb intake: Eat just 1 cup of pasta but double up on the broccoli - low in calories, high in fiber - to control calories and your feelings of hunger.