Healthy Recipes

Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Blueberry Pie

The guilt-free pie you can indulge in, no cheat day necessary.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Homemade blueberry pie.
Sam Kaplan
Calories 401
Protein 5g
Fat 15g
Carbs 63g
Sam Kaplan

Chinese five-spice powder, easily found in the seasonings aisle or Asian-foods section of your market, contributes a very pleasant, slightly exotic flavor to the filling.

Blueberry Pie with Teff Pastry Crust Servings: 8
You'll need
  • Teff Pie Dough: 1 1/8 cups white spelt flour
  • Teff Pie Dough: 1⁄4 cup teff flour
  • Teff Pie Dough: 1 tbsp sugar
  • Teff Pie Dough: 1⁄2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
  • Teff Pie Dough: 3⁄4 tsp kosher salt
  • Teff Pie Dough: 5 oz (1 1⁄4 sticks) chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices
  • For Pie: 1 recipe for Teff Pie Dough Parchment paper
  • For Pie: 6 cups fresh blueberries, or frozen blueberries, thawed and thoroughly drained
  • For Pie: 3⁄4 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling
  • For Pie: 5 tbsp tapioca starch
  • For Pie: 1⁄4 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
  • For Pie: Zest of 1 lemon
  • For Pie: Pinch of kosher salt
  • For Pie: 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Directions 
1. In a bowl, whisk together spelt and teff flours, sugar, five-spice powder, and salt. Add sliced butter and toss lightly to coat them with the dry ingredients.
2. Turn out mixture onto a clean, floured work surface. With a rolling pin, lightly roll butter to flatten slices into flour mixture.
3. Using a dough scraper, gather up mixture into a pile. Then pound it with rolling pin. Repeat the process 3 or4 times, just until mixture looks dry and flaky.
4. Use scraper to scoop up and transfer mixture back into bowl. Add cup water and stir with a sturdy spoon or a rubber spatula just until a loose dough forms. Turn out dough onto the floured work surface and flatten and fold it over a few times by hand.
5. Form dough into a flat disc. Wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before rolling out.
6. For Pie: Prepare Teff Pie Dough as directed.
7. For Pie: Divide chilled dough in half. On a sheet of parchment paper, use a rolling pin to roll out 1 piece of dough into a 12-inch circle. Loosely roll it up around rolling pin, then unroll over a 9-inch pie plate. Gently press dough into plate. Roll out remaining piece of dough, loosely roll it up around rolling pin, and set aside.
8. For Pie: Preheat oven to 350 ̊F.
9. For Pie: Put blueberries in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together sugar, tapioca, five-spice powder, lemon zest, and salt. Sprinkle this mixture over blueberries along with lemon juice. Toss thoroughly to coat.
10. For Pie: Transfer blueberry mixture to pie shell. Unroll reserved rolled-out round of dough over blueberries. With your fingers or the tines of a table fork, press down all around the rim to seal the top and bottom crusts together. With a small, sharp knife or kitchen scissors, trim the edge. Use knife tip to cut a few slits in the top crust to vent steam during baking.
11. For Pie: Lightly brush top of pie with a little cold water and then lightly sprinkle with sugar.
12. For Pie: Transfer pie to a baking sheet. Bake until crust is nicely browned and the filling is bubbling, 40 to 50 minutes.
13. For Pie: Set pie on a wire rack and let cool to room temperature before cutting into 8 wedges.
Topics:
Comments