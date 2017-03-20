Healthy Recipes
Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Blueberry Pie
The guilt-free pie you can indulge in, no cheat day necessary.
Chinese five-spice powder, easily found in the seasonings aisle or Asian-foods section of your market, contributes a very pleasant, slightly exotic flavor to the filling.
Blueberry Pie with Teff Pastry Crust Servings: 8
You'll need
- Teff Pie Dough: 1 1/8 cups white spelt flour
- Teff Pie Dough: 1⁄4 cup teff flour
- Teff Pie Dough: 1 tbsp sugar
- Teff Pie Dough: 1⁄2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
- Teff Pie Dough: 3⁄4 tsp kosher salt
- Teff Pie Dough: 5 oz (1 1⁄4 sticks) chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices
- For Pie: 1 recipe for Teff Pie Dough Parchment paper
- For Pie: 6 cups fresh blueberries, or frozen blueberries, thawed and thoroughly drained
- For Pie: 3⁄4 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling
- For Pie: 5 tbsp tapioca starch
- For Pie: 1⁄4 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
- For Pie: Zest of 1 lemon
- For Pie: Pinch of kosher salt
- For Pie: 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Directions
1. In a bowl, whisk together spelt and teff flours, sugar, five-spice powder, and salt. Add sliced butter and toss lightly to coat them with the dry ingredients.
2. Turn out mixture onto a clean, floured work surface. With a rolling pin, lightly roll butter to flatten slices into flour mixture.
3. Using a dough scraper, gather up mixture into a pile. Then pound it with rolling pin. Repeat the process 3 or4 times, just until mixture looks dry and flaky.
4. Use scraper to scoop up and transfer mixture back into bowl. Add cup water and stir with a sturdy spoon or a rubber spatula just until a loose dough forms. Turn out dough onto the floured work surface and flatten and fold it over a few times by hand.
5. Form dough into a flat disc. Wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before rolling out.
6. For Pie: Prepare Teff Pie Dough as directed.
7. For Pie: Divide chilled dough in half. On a sheet of parchment paper, use a rolling pin to roll out 1 piece of dough into a 12-inch circle. Loosely roll it up around rolling pin, then unroll over a 9-inch pie plate. Gently press dough into plate. Roll out remaining piece of dough, loosely roll it up around rolling pin, and set aside.
8. For Pie: Preheat oven to 350 ̊F.
9. For Pie: Put blueberries in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together sugar, tapioca, five-spice powder, lemon zest, and salt. Sprinkle this mixture over blueberries along with lemon juice. Toss thoroughly to coat.
10. For Pie: Transfer blueberry mixture to pie shell. Unroll reserved rolled-out round of dough over blueberries. With your fingers or the tines of a table fork, press down all around the rim to seal the top and bottom crusts together. With a small, sharp knife or kitchen scissors, trim the edge. Use knife tip to cut a few slits in the top crust to vent steam during baking.
11. For Pie: Lightly brush top of pie with a little cold water and then lightly sprinkle with sugar.
12. For Pie: Transfer pie to a baking sheet. Bake until crust is nicely browned and the filling is bubbling, 40 to 50 minutes.
13. For Pie: Set pie on a wire rack and let cool to room temperature before cutting into 8 wedges.
