Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Blueberry Pie

Directions

1. In a bowl, whisk together spelt and teff flours, sugar, five-spice powder, and salt. Add sliced butter and toss lightly to coat them with the dry ingredients.

2. Turn out mixture onto a clean, floured work surface. With a rolling pin, lightly roll butter to flatten slices into flour mixture.

3. Using a dough scraper, gather up mixture into a pile. Then pound it with rolling pin. Repeat the process 3 or4 times, just until mixture looks dry and flaky.

4. Use scraper to scoop up and transfer mixture back into bowl. Add cup water and stir with a sturdy spoon or a rubber spatula just until a loose dough forms. Turn out dough onto the floured work surface and flatten and fold it over a few times by hand.

5. Form dough into a flat disc. Wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before rolling out.

6. For Pie: Prepare Teff Pie Dough as directed.

7. For Pie: Divide chilled dough in half. On a sheet of parchment paper, use a rolling pin to roll out 1 piece of dough into a 12-inch circle. Loosely roll it up around rolling pin, then unroll over a 9-inch pie plate. Gently press dough into plate. Roll out remaining piece of dough, loosely roll it up around rolling pin, and set aside.

8. For Pie: Preheat oven to 350 ̊F.

9. For Pie: Put blueberries in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together sugar, tapioca, five-spice powder, lemon zest, and salt. Sprinkle this mixture over blueberries along with lemon juice. Toss thoroughly to coat.

10. For Pie: Transfer blueberry mixture to pie shell. Unroll reserved rolled-out round of dough over blueberries. With your fingers or the tines of a table fork, press down all around the rim to seal the top and bottom crusts together. With a small, sharp knife or kitchen scissors, trim the edge. Use knife tip to cut a few slits in the top crust to vent steam during baking.

11. For Pie: Lightly brush top of pie with a little cold water and then lightly sprinkle with sugar.

12. For Pie: Transfer pie to a baking sheet. Bake until crust is nicely browned and the filling is bubbling, 40 to 50 minutes.

13. For Pie: Set pie on a wire rack and let cool to room temperature before cutting into 8 wedges.