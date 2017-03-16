6 Nutrition Rules For Your Rest Days

Getty Images

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most athletes finish exercising in a dehydrated state. Drinking plenty of water and sodium after a workout is imperative for proper recovery. If no sweating occurred, salt losses may be negligible and you can stick to solely water. Although many athletes try to avoid gaining water weight on their rest days, staying adequately hydrated on your day off is essential for the next day’s workout. Entering a workout in a dehydrated state, it can negatively affect your performance. There’s no set fluid recommendation, but many experts suggest drinking at least 2 liters per day.

