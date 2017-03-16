6 Nutrition Rules For Your Rest Days

Sam Kaplan
According to the International Society of Sports Nutrition, athletes should aim for a 3:1 carbohydrate to protein ratio during recovery to stimulate glycogen re-synthesis and prepare for tomorrow’s workout. For intense strength routines, that ratio can be closer to 2:1, but it’s important to still include carbs in your rest day nutrition plan. Eat a variety of high quality complex carbs, like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. And, of course, protein is absolutely essential to a rest day routine. “Protein provides those amino acids that the body needs to repair and build new lean tissue,” says Jessica Cording, MS, RD, CDN, a NYC-based Registered Dietitian. “I recommend real-food protein, like eggs, chicken, fish, lean meat, cottage cheese, and Greek yogurt or whey, pea, and egg white protein powders, if your needs are very high,” says Cording.