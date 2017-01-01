I have designed the new 8-Week Hardcore Trainer as the most extreme transformation program in the world. Over this period, I’ve managed to achieve my most dramatic transformation yet—results that even surpassed those I’d previously achieved in my original Hardcore Video Trainer (filmed over 7 years ago) over a 12 weeks period! Everything I’ve learned over the past 7 years from the world’s leading scientists, professors, professional and amateur athletes, my clients and my own research has been carefully applied to this plan. Absolutely nothing has been left to chance. This is a mathematical equation, which will guarantee you the most drastic changes yet.
I’m going to require your full attention every day during this program because I’ll constantly be changing and adding things to help stimulate the body, prompting it to change. Every muscle fiber and energy system is going to be put under extreme stress, to get the extreme transformation you've come here searching for.
Every single rep, meal, cardio session and supplement matters. This program is like a carefully designed system that has many different components to it; in order for it to work, everything needs to be done as I’ve prescribed it. The application of the workouts is just as important because the intensity needs to always be dialed up to 100%. There’s no time for a lethargic tempo here. Watch me and then match me, every step of the way. This is an environment in which excuses can no longer exist. In order to thrive, you must kill any instinct within you that tempts you to cut corners.
M&F and Kaged Muscle teamed up to give you a preview of Kris Gethin's 8-Week Hardcore Workout. Check out the WEEK 1 training plan, plus the complete nutrition guidelines and supp stack.
