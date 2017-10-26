Workout Routines

5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do at Home

Not feeling the “gym commute”? Fire up your metabolism and burn some serious calories with these no-excuses, no-holds-barred WODs you can do pretty much anywhere.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
1 of 6

Home-schooled Muscle

Man doing a pushup
AzmanL / Getty

We’re all about being committed to workouts. But hey, we get it: Sometimes you can't make it to the gym.

Maybe there’s a blizzard outside. Maybe your bike got stolen. Maybe you don't feel like putting on a shirt. Whatever the reason, we have five fairly short, very accessible workouts for you to try. 

Spoiler alert: four of them incorporate burpees

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.

2 of 6

1. “A Day at Mum's House”

Matthew Leete / Getty

As many reps as possible in 20 minutes:

10 Pushups
15 Squats
20 Situps
1 Run around the block

Six-time CrossFit Games competitor and 2017 Games runner-up Kara Webb has a warm place in her heart for at-home workouts. "I trained at home under my mum's balcony for 12 months waiting for the local CrossFit gym to open, and simple always did the trick,” she says. “Try to maintain balance with things like situps, squats, pushups, and maybe a run around the block. These movements were my go-tos. Accessorize with things like plank holds and handstands."

3 of 6

2. “Death by Bodyweight”

Air Squat
Hero Images / Getty

Minutes 0–10:

Air squats in multiples of 3 (3 the first minute, 6 the second, 9 the third, etc.)

Minutes 11 - 20:

Sit-ups in multiples of 2 (2 the first minute, 4 the second, 6 the third, etc.)

Minutes 21 – 30:

Burpees and pushups in multiples of 1 (1 the first minute, 2 the second, etc.)

Noah Ohlsen, a four-time CrossFit Games athlete, did this workout while he was stuck inside his Miami home during Hurricane Irma. As for that "death by" format: When you reach a minute where you can't finish the prescribed work, you move onto the next exercise. 

4 of 6

3. “Jailhouse 10”

Burpee
Edgar Artiga

Do 10 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 9 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 8 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 7 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 6 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 5 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 4 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 3 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 2 burpees

Walk across the room and back

Do 1 burpee

This workout comes from Sam Orme, the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn. “On the up side, you can do burpees anywhere, with zero equipment, and they're incredibly effective for both strength and conditioning,” she says. “On the down side, you have to do burpees. Feeling hardcore today? When you get down to one, work back up to 10 again.”

5 of 6

4. “Every Minute on the Minute”

Running in NYC
Cultura RM Exclusive / Edwin Jimenez / Getty

Four rounds:

Min 1: 100m run down the street

Min 2: 10-15 Pushups

Min 3: 20-25 Air Squats

Min 4: 7-10 Burpees

Min 5: Rest

Tia-Clair Toomey, the 2017 Fittest Woman on Earth, recommends this straightforward workout. As the minutes drag on, you're going to want to hit the low end of the ranges Toomey gives, but try to push yourself a little further each time. At least you get a full 60 seconds of rest after the burpees. 

 

6 of 6

5. 21-15-9-6-3

Handstand
Hero Images / Getty

As fast as possible, do:

21 Burpees

21 Air Squats

21 Handstand Pushups (or Hand-release Pushups)

15 Burpees

15 Air Squats

15 Handstand Pushups (or Hand-release Pushups)

9 Burpees

9 Air Squats

9 Handstand Pushups (or Hand-release Pushups)

6 Burpees

6 Air Squats

6 Handstand Pushups (or Hand-release Pushups)

3 Burpees

3 Air Squats

3 Handstand Pushups (or Hand-release Pushups)

This workout comes from Alethea Boon, a three-time CrossFit Games competitor and former elite gymnast. She calls it “The No Excuse WOD” and adds: “For those who are time-poor and just want a quick, effective breather, substitute pushups for handstand pushups.”

Topics:
Comments