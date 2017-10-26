5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do at Home

Edgar Artiga
Do 10 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 9 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 8 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 7 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 6 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 5 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 4 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 3 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 2 burpees
Walk across the room and back
Do 1 burpee
This workout comes from Sam Orme, the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn. “On the up side, you can do burpees anywhere, with zero equipment, and they're incredibly effective for both strength and conditioning,” she says. “On the down side, you have to do burpees. Feeling hardcore today? When you get down to one, work back up to 10 again.”