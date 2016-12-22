Workout Routines

The Full-Body Holiday Workout Program

Build muscle and strength while celebrating this season.

by
The Holiday Muscle Gain Program
Duration 4 Days
Exercises 24
Equipment Yes

Even the most dedicated of lifters can fall victim to the time-sucking demands of the holiday season—parties, family functions, and travel—but that doesn’t mean your physique has to suffer. Instead of cranking out six hard workouts per week, allow yourself some seasonal leeway by cutting it to four. By implementing a program with a strong focus on compound movements you’ll make up for the lost days, and that’s what this month’s program is about: gaining muscle when time allows without missing out on the things that really matter.

SEE ALSO: 15 Ways to Gain Lean Mass

HOW IT WORKS

You’ll train four days per week, but your two toughest, longest workouts will be on the days you can fit them in. Your hardest training should come when you’re rested, ready, and have the most free time around your busy holiday schedule. The quicker, lighter routines will easily fit into a busy day. You can do cardio on your more free days, or simply take time off if time is tight. To customize the program even further, we’ve included alternate exercises to choose from depending on how you feel. Get ready to make gains at the speed of Santa’s sleigh.

DIRECTIONS

The following are sample workouts. You can substitute a different move for any exercise with an asterisk (*) next to it. See the lists of exercise options below.

YOUR OPTIONS 

OLYMPIC LIFTS

  • Power Clean
  • Snatch 

HAMSTRING EXERCISES

  • Sumo-stance Leg Press
  • Glute-ham Raise
  • Cable Pull-through
  • Suspended Leg Curl

VERTICAL BACK EXERCISES

  • Lat Pulldown 
  • Chinup
  • Pullup
  • Shrug

SINGLE-LEG EXERCISES

  • Bulgarian Split Squat
  • Single-leg Squat
  • Assisted Single-leg Squat with Suspension Trainer
  • Stepup

AB EXERCISES

  • Weighted Situp
  • Side Bend (weighted exercise)
  • Cable Ab Pulldown (weighted exercise)
  • Plank
  • Side Plank
  • Ab Wheel Rollout

Day 1

Exercise 1

Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
Clean thumbnail
5 sets
3 reps
-- rest
*Choose any Olympic lift.

Exercise 2

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
5 sets
3 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Leg Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*Choose any hamstring exercise

Exercise 5

Barbell Shrug You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Shrug thumbnail
5 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Choose any vertical back exercise.

Exercise 6

Bulgarian Split Squat
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
* Choose any single-leg exercise.

Exercise 7

Weighted Situp You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Weighted Situp thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
* Choose any ab exercise.

Day 2

Exercise 1

Three-Board Bench Press How to
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest
*Choose any bench-press variation

Exercise 2

Overhead Press
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Barbell How to
Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Or choose any triceps exercise

Exercise 4

Bentover Row
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Or choose any horizontal back exercise

Exercise 5

Skull Crusher
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest
*Or choose any triceps isolation exercise

Exercise 6

EZ-Bar Curl
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*Or choose any curl variation

Day 3

Exercise 1

Good Morning With Barbell
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Leg Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Back Extension How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Seated Calf Raise You'll need: Bench How to
Seated Calf Raise thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Plank
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
Hold for 30 seconds reps
-- rest

Day 4

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
3 sets
2 shy of failure reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Face Pull You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Face Pull thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Skull Crusher
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Bent-Over Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Bent-Over Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments