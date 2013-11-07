Workout Routines

High-Intensity Training Gets Intense Results

Challenge your muscles and metabolism with this high-intensity training workout.

Benefits of HIIT

The 10-Minute Workout
As a former pro-athlete, competitive bodybuilder, and personal trainer, I’ve found that high intensity interval training, which involves short intervals of maximum intensity, to be the most effective way to burn fat while building lean muscle. There’s no better approach to keep making progress than to ‘shock’ your body and continually challenge your heart. 

Why does high-intensity training work?

  1. HIIT increases the amount of calories you burn during your exercise session and afterward, because it increases the length of time it takes your body to recover from each exercise session.
  2. HIIT causes metabolic adaptations that enable you to use more fat as fuel under a variety of conditions. This will improve your athletic endurance as well as your fat-burning potential.
  3. HIIT appears to limit muscle loss that can occur with weight loss, in comparison to traditional steady-state cardio exercise of longer duration.

Click through for the four intervals of my renowned HIIT workout, which incorporates intense periods of work with short recovery segments, allowing you to keep the workout intensity high while still maintaining proper form. Adding this to your workout regimen will enable you to build cardio endurance and ultimately enhance your overall fitness level.  

Vinyasa HIIT Workout—Interval 1: The Warm-Up

Incline Barbell Bench Press

Goal: Get the heart pumping while you warm up various muscle groups. Do this entire interval three times.

Directions: 10 reps first round, 15 reps second round, and 20 reps third round. 15-sec. rest between sets.

Exercise 1: Treadmill high-incline walk—Fast walking pace with 5- to 10-lb. hand weights. (8-minute warm-up, increase incline every minute up to 10°, 4mph)

Exercise 2: Pistol grip pullups and/or parallel grip pullups 

Exercise 3: Abdominal leg throw downs  – (alternate left, center, right)

Exercise 4: Incline chest Press—(increase weight with each interval)

Exercise 5: Upper body ergometer (UBE)—2 min, cadence over 80, reverse every 30 seconds

Vinyasa HIIT Workout—Interval 2: Abs

Goal: Target your core with these compound abdominal exercises using a medicine ball. Do this entire interval three times.

Directions: 10 reps first round, 15 reps second round, and 20 reps third round. 15-sec. rest between sets.

Exercise 1: Medicine ball overhead throw—Perform on incline slant board. Have partner throw ball to you, roll down with ball to chest and throw back to partner 

Exercise 2: Medicine ball chest pass—Push the ball outwards from your chest 

Exercise 3: Standing medicine ball scoop throw 

Vinyasa HIIT Workout—Interval 3: Arms

bodyweight dip

Goal: Target your triceps and biceps doing these exercises using the max weight for your skill level.  Do this entire interval three times.

Directions: 10 reps first round, 15 reps second round, and 20 reps third round. 15-sec. rest between sets.

Exercise 1: Triceps dips—(Captain’s chair) 

Exercise 2: Knees to knuckles—(Captain’s chair) Use forearms to lift your knees up to your chest 

Exercise 3: Straight bar bicep curl 

Exercise 4: Flat bench press 

Vinyasa HIIT Workout—Interval 4: Quads and glutes

21-Day Challenge Mountain Climber

Goal: Target the quads, gluteus, and enhance stability and coordination. Do this entire interval three times.

Directions: 45 seconds per exercise with a 15-sec. break between each exercise and circuit.

Exercise 1: Box jumps with hand weights or medicine ball 

Exercise 2: Lateral side lunges on low box

Exercise 3: Jumping jacks 

Exercise 4: Smith machine squat—10, 15, then 20 reps

Exercise 5: Mountain climbers (20 seconds fast, 20 seconds slow)—3 reps

