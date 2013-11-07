High-Intensity Training Gets Intense Results

Goal: Get the heart pumping while you warm up various muscle groups. Do this entire interval three times.
Directions: 10 reps first round, 15 reps second round, and 20 reps third round. 15-sec. rest between sets.
Exercise 1: Treadmill high-incline walk—Fast walking pace with 5- to 10-lb. hand weights. (8-minute warm-up, increase incline every minute up to 10°, 4mph)
Exercise 2: Pistol grip pullups and/or parallel grip pullups
Exercise 3: Abdominal leg throw downs – (alternate left, center, right)
Exercise 4: Incline chest Press—(increase weight with each interval)
Exercise 5: Upper body ergometer (UBE)—2 min, cadence over 80, reverse every 30 seconds