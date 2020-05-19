Extensive science and research validate that total body workouts, with intervals of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that include both resistance and cardio, are highly effective. HIIT involves performing an all-out, exhaustive physical effort for a short time followed by a short, sometimes active, recovery.

And the best thing is that these exercises can be done anywhere – your bedroom, living room, local park, or even in a random corner of your gym.

The main emphasis for someone new to HIIT should be a routine that goes hard for 60 seconds and then breaks for 1-2 minutes, depending on the exercise involved.

As you get accustomed to HIIT, you can lower the work to rest ratio from 3:1 to 2:1 and eventually even 1:1. During the high intensity interval, your goal should be to have your heart pumping at 85 percent of its maximum rate, or in simple terms on a scale of 1-10 of ease of breathing, you want to be at 8-9.

With this type of training, the benefits are plentiful, including increased metabolic rate, optimal muscle building and muscle retention coupled with fat loss and increased calorie burn during and after the workout. But there’s a lot more to HIIT that can benefit you as a physique-minded athlete.

