Classic Physique Bodybuilding Greats

5. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Yes, “The Oak” displayed a huge amount of muscle mass, yet still with all that size, the 6’2 Austrian was able to pull off the coveted, classic physique that earned him a stunning 7 Mr. Olympia titles. Considered among the most important figures in the history of bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be passionate about the sport and the direction it’s headed.When recently sharing his opinion on the appearance of today’s Mr. Olympia participants, ‘The Oak’ said, “We need to stop just rewarding guys with the biggest muscles who don’t look as pleasing. Look at the old days when Steve Reeves won. You saw him on the beach [in photos], you said, ‘I would love to have this man’s body. Look at how beautiful this man looks.’ But that’s not what you say about the guys today who win the competitions. You have to look at everything, like, for instance, so many of those guys [today] have their stomachs sticking out…It used to be that you should have a V-shaped body.”