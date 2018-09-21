The 10 Greatest WWE Women Wrestlers of All Time

4. Mickie James

Accurately placing Mickie James on a list of WWE’s greatest female grapplers is no mean feat because of the many contributions she has made to the industry. Since making her WWE debut in 2005, Mickie has continued to evolve as a talented and relevant WWE Superstar. She is one of WWE’s most decorated stars, and is far from done yet.

Many fans will remember Mickie for her sexually charged storyline with Trish Stratus which climaxed with a win over Trish to take the WWE women’s championship at WrestleMania 22. Since then, Mickie’s importance to WWE, and women’s pro wrestling in general, cannot be overstated.

Mickie returned to WWE in 2016 after an impressive outing with Asuka and was quickly re-signed to the SmackDown roster where she became a friend of Alexa Bliss and has no doubt been able to provide advice and experience to the younger protégé. Mickie was a key player in the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match and, now back on Monday Night RAW, continues to show boundless energy, proving that she’s still hungry for another run with the championship.