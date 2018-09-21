10 Times Anllela Sagra Scorched Instagram

anllela_sagra / Instagram

Anllela Sagra has one of the most scintillating Instagram pages when it comes to fitness models, with her curvy shape combined with her absolutely shredded physique. Ironically, prior to becoming committed to the fitness lifestyle, she was hesitant to gain mass and fill out her figure, but luckily for all of us fitness junkies, she did.

Sagra isn’t just a pretty face, either—she’s a true workout warrior, and it's easy to see on her Instagram.


Sagra is an absolute powerhouse in the gym and she’s completely mastered the art of a sexy selfie. Take a quick glance at her Instagram to see what all of the buzz is about.

Sagra has accumulated over 10.8 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram

🍑

A post shared by ANLLELA SAGRA 🇨🇴 (@anllela_sagra) on

This fitness star is originally from Colombia.

View this post on Instagram

✌🏻

A post shared by ANLLELA SAGRA 🇨🇴 (@anllela_sagra) on

Prior to becoming a fitness influencer, Sagra was a fashion design student.

View this post on Instagram

💦⭐️💦 (Tag your BFF🌈)

A post shared by ANLLELA SAGRA 🇨🇴 (@anllela_sagra) on

Sagra was once pensive about adding mass to her extremely slender frame in fear of judgment and hurting her modeling career.

This fitness fanatic reached 1 million followers in less than a year of pursuing her dreams.

View this post on Instagram

🥊🥊 Photo. @samuellathrop

A post shared by ANLLELA SAGRA 🇨🇴 (@anllela_sagra) on

Sagra is a brand ambassador for the energy drink Bang Energy.

In addition to her personal Instagram page, she also has another page dedicated strictly tor workout videos

View this post on Instagram

You’re STRONG! 🌸 📸 @samuellathrop

A post shared by ANLLELA SAGRA 🇨🇴 (@anllela_sagra) on

This Colombian superstar entered her first fitness competition after less than two years of training and came in 3rd place. 

Sagra was born on October 6, 1993.

View this post on Instagram

Can you read what my shirt says ?

A post shared by ANLLELA SAGRA 🇨🇴 (@anllela_sagra) on

She can’t stay out of the gym and generally works out twice a day.

