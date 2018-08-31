melissa_carver_x / Instagram

Girls

10 Times Melissa Carver Was the Hottest Bikini Pro on Instagram

She's shredded, an IFBB champ, and has one of the best Instagram accounts.

Last year Melissa Carver secured a first-place finish in the 2017 IFBB Amateur Bikini competition at the Arnold Sports Festival, and has been crushing it ever since. This high-level athlete has all of the essential physical traits that make up the perfect physique for a bikini competitor.

Carver is an absolute beast in the gym, and often gives out awesome advice for anyone interested in improving their overall level of fitness. On her Instagram page, she posts both home and gym routines that are sure to inspire you before your next workout.

Carver’s Instagram is a fitness marvel and pure motivation to anyone in need of that extra push before heading to the gym. Take a look for yourself.

...feeling wrecked, but time to go to work and by work I mean gym 🥊

A post shared by IFBB Bikini Pro Melissa Carver (@melissa_carver_x) on

Despite her expertise in fitness, Carver only recently took on her first client.

...those early morning lean feels! 😏 #slicedanddiced

A post shared by IFBB Bikini Pro Melissa Carver (@melissa_carver_x) on

Carver is of Mauritian descent, which is a small island off of the East African Coast.

This fitness fanatic is a fan of hitting the gym at night.

One of Carver’s favorite exercises is the Smith machine sumo squat.

...”if you stumble, make it part of the dance” 💛🙏🏽

A post shared by IFBB Bikini Pro Melissa Carver (@melissa_carver_x) on

Carver was born in Australia.

...forever trying to perfect the peach 🍑🍑🍑 #glutesthatsalute

A post shared by IFBB Bikini Pro Melissa Carver (@melissa_carver_x) on

Prior to becoming a professional bodybuilder, Carver had no intentions of becoming submerged in the fitness culture.

...slippers + @ryderwear sweaters = my kind of night in🖤

A post shared by IFBB Bikini Pro Melissa Carver (@melissa_carver_x) on

Her favorite physical feature on a man is his nose.

...because 🍑🍑🍑 #happyhumpday

A post shared by IFBB Bikini Pro Melissa Carver (@melissa_carver_x) on

Carver is 5’2’’.

This multi-cultural athlete can also speak creole.

..."what's meant for you, will always be for you" 🖤xo

A post shared by IFBB Bikini Pro Melissa Carver (@melissa_carver_x) on

Carver is a brand ambassador for Ryderwear clothing.

