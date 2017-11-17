9 Times Christmas Abbott Was CrossFit’s Most Badass Athlete

Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Christmas Abbott isn’t just a celebrity trainer, she’s a woman who wears many hats. She’s a CrossFit Games competitor, an olympic weightlifter, a cast member on Big Brother, and the first female to be part of a NASCAR pit crew. It’s safe to say that Abbott isn’t afraid to get a little dirty to get the job done.

With all of these outstanding accomplishments, it's not surprising that she's turned her momentum into several fitness-related business endeavors: a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods, her own BBX workout program, and several health and lifestyle books.

Despite all of her latest opportunities and a few injury setbacks, this hardcore CrossFitter always manages to stay in the gym and in impeccable shape.

Take a spin through this gallery to see why so many people look to Abbott for inspiration.