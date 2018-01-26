9 Times Gym Crush Bakhar Nabieva Proved Strong is the New Sexy

When it comes to Instagram fitness models and trainers, there are a bevy of women who focus on their glutes or abs when it comes to training. That's all fine and dandy, but some fitness influencers, like Bakhar Nabieva, spend hours in the gym strengthening their legs.

Thanks to her massive quads and hamstrings, she’s earned the nickname “Miss Iron Bum”. Despite the amazing physique she sports now, she apparently used to be teased for being too slim, according to greatphysiques.com. She used that motivation to hit the gym hard, and she never looked back.

Several years later, she's blossomed into a full-blown fitness influencer with 1.6 million Instagram followers.

