9 Times Gym Crush Lyzabeth Lopez Was Sinfully Sexy and Strong on Instagram

lyzabethlopez / Instagram

In a world full of absolutely stunning celebrity trainers, it can be difficult for one to separate herself from the pack. Lyzabeth Lopez has effectively done that with her certifications in tabata, HIIT and drill training, aerobics, and kettlebell coaching—to name a few.

This personal trainer is truly dedicated to her work, and has used herself as a guinea pig more than once to learn exactly what types of workouts and diet strategies yield results. She’s turned all of this knowledge and testing into her Hourglass Workout program. This class isn’t just designed to get participants in shape, but to help them get the strong, womanly curves that so many woman desire.

