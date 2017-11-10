Photos: The 2017 Miss Bumbum Winner's Abs Are as Amazing as Her Booty

NELSON ALMEIDA / Getty

Brazil’s Miss Bumbum 2017 competition may be an extremely controversial pageant, but that doesn’t stop millions of people from casting their votes to decide who has the best booty in Brazil.

The latest lucky lady to take home the crown is 28-year-old Rosie Oliveira, who's a model and reporter, according to The Sun. The competition has come to an end after months of voting and events during which each woman made her best efforts to stand out in the pack of bootylicious ladies.

Prior to the finals, the women participated in a photoshoot in which they dressed in raw meat bikinis to make a statement against sexual harassment. Take a look at the result below:



A post shared by Miss Bumbum Brasil (@missbumbumbrasil) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:17am PST

As for Oliveira, take a scroll through these pictures and you’ll realize that although her butt is what gets all of the attention, she maintains a sleek upper body as well.