Photos: The 2017 Miss Bumbum Winner's Abs Are as Amazing as Her Booty

Although she won this wild competition for her rear end, this Brazil native has a pretty fit all-around physique.

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
NELSON ALMEIDA / Getty

Brazil’s Miss Bumbum 2017 competition may be an extremely controversial pageant, but that doesn’t stop millions of people from casting their votes to decide who has the best booty in Brazil.

The latest lucky lady to take home the crown is 28-year-old Rosie Oliveira, who's a model and reporter, according to The Sun. The competition has come to an end after months of voting and events during which each woman made her best efforts to stand out in the pack of bootylicious ladies.

Prior to the finals, the women participated in a photoshoot in which they dressed in raw meat bikinis to make a statement against sexual harassment. Take a look at the result below:


As for Oliveira, take a scroll through these pictures and you’ll realize that although her butt is what gets all of the attention, she maintains a sleek upper body as well.

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
NELSON ALMEIDA / Getty

Oliveira, from Amazonas in northwestern Brazil, poses on the catwalk during the Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017 pageant in Sao Paulo on November 7. Fifteen candidates made the finals at the annual pageant to select Brazil's sexiest female rear end.

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
NELSON ALMEIDA / Getty

The new champ reacts after winning the Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017 title.

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
NELSON ALMEIDA / Getty

Oliveira poses on the catwalk during the Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017 pageant in Sao Paulo.

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
NELSON ALMEIDA / Getty

Oliveira reacts after winning the Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017 pageant in Sao Paulo.

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
Instagram / eurosieoliveira

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
Instagram / eurosieoliveira

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
Instagram / eurosieoliveira

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
Instagram / eurosieoliveira

Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017: Rosie Oliveira
Instagram / eurosieoliveira

