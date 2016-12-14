Girls

The Sexiest Santa Costumes of All Time

Check out some your favorite celebrities in their super-sexy Santa outfits for Christmas.

Christmas is the perfect time to spend with your family, and spread joy and gifts to your loved ones. This Christmas, we’re spreading joy by showing you some of the sexiest Santa costumes of all time—whether you’re naughty or nice. 

Take a spin through this gallery to see if your favorite celeb made the cut. 

1. Natalie Eva Marie

WWE superstar Eva Marie found good use for her bright red hair as it brings another level of festiveness to her already enticing, barely-there Christmas outfit.

2. Bar Refaeli

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has graced the cover six times and counting. All Refaeli needed was to wear a simple Santa hat to get us in the Christmas mood.

3. Ola Jordan

Polish professional ballroom dancer Ola Jordan traded in her fancy dress for a super-sexy Mrs. Claus Christmas costume. If you want to see more of Jordan, she's currently dancing in the finale of the BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing.

4. Raquel Zimmermann

This 33-year-old Brazillian supermodel hasn't slowed down one bit throughout her illustrious career. Zimmermann stuns here in a super-short Christmas costume.

5. Heidi Klum

This multifaceted German model keeps things classy under the tree, but if you're looking for something spicier, check out Heidi Klum in this video from Love magazine.

6. Katie Price

Katie Price is no stranger to working the camera, as she has appeared on a ton of television shows. The English television personality and glamour model stands out here completely dolled up and ready for Christmas in a sexy outfit.

7. Katy Perry

Roar singer Katy Perry always finds a way to stand out, and she does so by hitting the stage as a sizzling Mrs. Claus back in Australia in 2009.

8. Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus chose to show off her festivity on the stage. She strutted her long legs in short bottoms and an extremely glittery Christmas sweater to entertain the crowd.

9. The Victoria's Secret Angels

At this Christmas-themed fashion show, we had Karolina Kurkova, Ana Beatriz Barros, Gisele Bündchen, Bianca Balti, and Alessandra Ambrosio all on the same stage. Enough said.

10. Jenny McCarthy

Actress, comedian, and television personality Jenny McCarthy keeps things classy for the holidays as she poses in a traditional Christmas outfit. Fun fact: McCarthy played Santa's daughter in the ABC movie Santa Baby.

11. Bella Thorne

Actress Bella Thorne definitely brought some spice to Christmas this year when she posted this super-sexy picture to her Instagram. She keeps thing chic with her fancy Hermès belt.

12. Mariah Carey

When we think "sexy Santa outfit," Mariah Carey comes to mind. Over the years, she’s made her mark with Christmas music, and, of course, sexy Santa outfits. Here is her latest iteration of dressing up for the holidays.

13. Rihanna

Our favorite "bad girl" pop star has made a habit of grabbing our attention with her spicy wardrobe, and she didn’t let us down for the holiday season. We can only wonder what she's going to wear on the Grammy stage, since she has eight nominations.

14. Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter is most known for playing Alex, the nerdy daughter on Modern Family, but she's all grown up now (and temporarily blonde!) as she shows off her hourglass figure in this Santa costume.

15. Destiny's Child

We'd be remiss to not include this throwback photo of girl group Destiny’s Child from back in the day.

TSM / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty
16. Bri Teresi

Bri Teresi is seen on Dec. 16, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty
17. Maitland Ward

Actress Maitland Ward dressed as sexy Santa at the Art Hearts Fashion Launch of the first Pop-up Shop At Sweet! in Hollywood, CA, on Dec. 18, 2014.

KMazur / WireImage / Getty
18. Fernanda Tavares

Fernanda Tavares wearing embellished Victoria's Secret seamless very sexy miracle bra and Victoria's Secret second skin satin bikini.

PRPH / BACKGRID
19. Brea Nachele, Debby Gommeren, and Amberly Junelle

ModelQuest models Brea Nachele, Debby Gommeren, and Amberly Junelle strut their stuff in Kandyshop Bikini Collection for Pats Legacy Hot & Sexy Holiday photoshoot. The sexy trio posed with pieces from iDab Glassware. 

Splash News
20. Erika Jordan

We couldn’t complete our list of sexiest Santa costumes without Playboy TV host Erika Jordan. A Santa hat and a red top is all we need to help us get in the Christmas spirit.

HGL / Getty
21. Sophie Kasaei

 Sophie Kasaei attends a Christmas Photocall in Santa's Grotto at Leicester Square in London, England, on Dec. 5, 2017.

