Some might argue the emergence of text messaging was the greatest thing to happen to relationships. You blast out a quick note to say you’re on your way to dinner, send a late-night (possibly drunken) love confession that won’t wake her at 3 a.m., and keep a conversation going throughout the day that makes you both feel connected. But along the way, we’ve adopted some less-than-endearing habits.

It was OK for your text etiquette to be horrendous when you had to punch a key four times to get a single letter. But now, with a full keyboard at your fingertips, there’s no excuse for radio silence, one-word answers, and crappy communication—period. Read on for the messages women absolutely hate to receive, at every stage of a relationship.

1. “‘Send me nudes.’ Let us do that on our own.” – Chrissie S.

2. “One-word answers.” – Nickole R.

3. “‘’Sup.’ ‘What u up to.’ ‘Hey.’ Hello! Be a normal human and ask a [real] question.” – Rose W.

4. “‘Send nudes.’ Or, if he uses ‘your’ when it should be ‘you’re’, ‘to’ when it should be ‘too,’ or any of the wrong ‘their,’ ‘they’re,’ and ‘there.’” – Nicole G.

5. “My least favorite is months after you’ve ended things, and they pop back up with a ‘Just thinking about you and wondering how you’re doing,’ or ‘I wanted to apologize for how things ended.’ Both of these things are selfish and a way for you to feel better about yourself. I’ve had dudes I dated show up YEARS later and it’s just like, don’t you have better things to do than reopen closed doors?!” – Olivia F.

6. “‘Where r u.’ At 2 a.m. If we’re not dating and we’re just getting to know each other, don’t reach out in the middle of the night for a booty call.” – Erica S.

7. “The most annoying thing is when they answer with one word and don’t ask any questions back—digital equivalent of talking to a wall.” – Laura P.

8. “‘K.’ This is the fastest way to get a girl to either shutdown or blow up on you.” – Arianna D.

9. “Relax.” – Quinn G.

10. “‘LOL’ at the end of every text.” – Brianne R.

11. “‘Fine.’ I don’t know why but nothing sounds like you care less than this word.” – Liana M.

12. “When he responds: ‘I don’t care.’ to everything—what to eat, where to go, what to do. Well, guess what? That makes me not care.” – Rose L.

13. “Silence. Not saying a single thing back to a text is the MOST annoying thing a guy can do.” – Rebecca E.

14. “An unsolicited d*ck pic.” – Corie D.

15. “An excuse—canceling dinner or date plans because something came up, blah, blah, blah. And bad enough you’re ditching me; you can’t even call!?” – Lindsay M.

16. “I can’t stand when guys ask for naked pics when we’re not in a relationship.” – Heather J.

17. “When they’re super vague. Like, ‘Yeah, we should hang out sometime.’ Ummm, hello?! Give me a date and time, please.” – Carla E.

18. “If there’s one pause in the conversation and he goes, ‘soooo….’. Am I not allowed to put my phone down for two minutes?!” – Raquel B.

19. “When a guy is being immature, insecure, and sends 15 text messages in what could have fit in 1. Prime example:

Hey What’s up? Going to the bar tonight if you ever want to answer your phone and join. You coming? What Are You Doing ? ? ANSWER ME!

Grow up. If I was busy and didn’t have my phone on me, then saw this, I definitely wouldn’t want to hang out.” – Alicia N.

20. “‘Pics.’ Oh, so you want nudes and I’m supposed to deduce that from your one-word caveman request. No, sir. You get none.” – Brigid A.