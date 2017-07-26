10 of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Best Quotes

We've compiled some of the legendary bodybuilder's best quotes on life, lifting, and chasing success.
by Peter McGough
Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for being one of the most successful men in Hollywood, a far cry from his humble youth in the tiny village of Thal in Austria.
It's safe to say he learned a lot along the road to becoming a legendary professional bodybuilder, movie star, politician, activist, and philanthropist (to name just a few of his endeavors), so we've compiled some quotes to get his take on everything from getting ripped to learning from life's low points.
"The Austrian Oak" didn't always need a team of bodyguards to keep adoring fans away. In fact, he says he was a pretty lonely kid—and it worked out for the better.
"I was lonely as a child. Now I see there was an advantage to sitting by myself for hours, day after day. It gave me the chance to think and visualize, and form my goals."
2 of 10
Michael Ochs Archives / Handout / Getty
2. On Becoming a Bodybuilding Champ
It was the sport of bodybuilding that brought Schwarzenegger to the U.S. thanks to a telegram from Joe Weider.
"After the 1968 Mr. Universe in London, I received a telegram from Joe Weider. It read, 'Congratulations. I want you to come to America to compete in the IFBB Mr. Universe.' I was like, 'What time is the next plane?'"
3 of 10
Michael Ochs Archives / Handout / Getty
3. On Failure
In the Oak's opinion, it's not a bad thing.
"What is interesting about failure is that it is more important as a learning tool than a victory. If you win, you don’t have to sit and think out a different approach."
4 of 10
Jack Mitchell / Getty
4. On Competition
Whether it's a governor's race or an athletic competition, Schwarzenegger doesn't get himself psyched out.
"The polls do not decide anything. As an athlete, I know all about peaking. An athlete can be out of shape in the off-season, but as contest day approaches, he plans to peak on that day. So I don’t worry about the scoring on days when there is no contest."
5 of 10
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty
5. On 'Pumping Iron'
The legendary film that followed Schwarzenegger's rivalry with Lou Ferrigno during the 1975 Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia made the Austrian a household name.
"In Pumping Iron, I got to play one of the all-time great cinematic characters: myself."
6 of 10
Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty
6. On His Love For Bodybuilding
He may be a renaissance man now, but the businessman, actor, and former governor will always be thankful for the sport that started it all.
"My love for the sport, my appreciation, is based on the fact that everything I achieved in life originated from bodybuilding."
7 of 10
Hulton Archive / Getty
7. On Taking Steps Forward, Not Back
Everyone hits rough patches, but take it from the Governator—you shouldn't let it keep you down.
"I am a person who hates to look back. I only want to look forward. I only want to move forward."
8 of 10
Angela Weiss / Getty
8. On Prioritizing the Important Things
When too many opportunities come knocking, you need to know when to set some to the side and focus.
"Over the seven years of being governor of California, I gave up maybe $200 million from potential movie roles and spent $40 million or so of my own money on funding election campaigns and other propositions."
9 of 10
MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / Getty
9. On Knowledge
You don't get to the top by keeping a closed mind, according to Schwarzenegger.
"I’m always interested in new ideas. I’m like a sponge ready to absorb any information. I’m hungry for knowledge. I’m hungry for the experience of doing new things."
10 of 10
PAU BARRENA / Getty
10. On Appreciating the Present
Sometimes, even Schwarzenegger himself can't believe how far he's come from his humble beginnings.
"I don’t want to pinch myself too hard, because I don’t want to wake up and find the whole thing was really a dream. Can you imagine? I wake up at 5 a.m. and someone is shaking me saying, 'Komm, Arnold, Zeit für Ihre Schicht im Stahlwerk!'" [Translation: “Come on, Arnold, time for your shift at the steel mill.”]