7 Best Moments from World's Strongest Man Martins Licis's Reddit AMA

Latvian-born, American-bred strongman Martins Licis stunned everyone at the 2019 World’s Strongest Man competition in Bradenton, FL, on June 16. He beat out big names like reigning World’s Strongest Man, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, and four-time winner Brian Shaw to take the crown.

On September 10, still riding high from his big upset, he did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) and proved that his sense of humor is as strong as his muscles, bragging about his hugging skills and taking some pot shots at friend and second place finisher Mateusz Kieliszkowski.

Here are the top seven moments from his AMA.