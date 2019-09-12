@martinslicis / Instagram

7 Best Moments from World's Strongest Man Martins Licis's Reddit AMA

The newly crowned World's Strongest Man shares his healthy sense of humor with fans.

Latvian-born, American-bred strongman Martins Licis stunned everyone at the 2019 World’s Strongest Man competition in Bradenton, FL, on June 16. He beat out big names like reigning World’s Strongest Man, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, and four-time winner Brian Shaw to take the crown.

On September 10, still riding high from his big upset, he did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) and proved that his sense of humor is as strong as his muscles, bragging about his hugging skills and taking some pot shots at friend and second place finisher Mateusz Kieliszkowski.

Here are the top seven moments from his AMA.

1. Martins Takes Jabs at Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Martins and second place finisher and fellow up-and-coming strongman Mateusz Kieliszkowski clearly have a friendly rivalry going. In his initial AMA description, he says, “Taking on The Mountain, Hafthor Bjornsson (from Game of Thrones), Brian Shaw (4x World’s Strongest Man), Mateusz Kieliszkowski (who nobody cares about), was an insane battle.”

And when u/OhRCiv asks:

1. What's Mateusz like in person?
2. What's the best part about getting to compete with Mateusz?
3. How can I warm up my rotator cuffs before a workout?

Martins responds:

1. He gives awkward hugs, but is still a very good friend.
2. Beating him.
3. Scarecrows with depressed and retracted shoulders.

2. He’s the Self-Appointed Hugging Champ

u/heyitsryan asks the important questions:

How do you think you rank in a hugging competition between you and all of the other top strongman competitors? I feel like you would be high up in the rankings but I think Rob Kearney would give you a run for your money. Criteria would be hug strength, fluffiness and comforting but not creepy back rubbing mid hug.

Martins:

I started the strongman hugging trend. Strongmen typically don’t hug, so it’s been a battle to break that ice. I’m highly trained, and am likely the best hugger in the sport.

3. He Got an Early Start

u/guesting asks:

At what age did people take notice of your strength as being exceptional?

Martins responds, “Birth,” before amending his response to, “Okay, maybe 10.”

4. He Shares Valuable Mental Strength Tips

u/temple_noble asks:

I'd like to know how you handle the mental side of competitions. Do you visualize beforehand? Write down goals? And during a competition, how do you handle nerves? What was going through your mind at Wembley—how did you bounce back after a rough start?

Martins:

Visualize constantly. Write down goals: Especially my deficiencies and how I plan to make them my strengths. Meditate, and remember... anxiety/nerves = flight or fight = bigger lifts. Put that anxiety to work for yourself. In Wembley, it felt as if I had exhausted my adrenals. I had no nervous energy or anxiety left in me. I was too calm. It took a lot of focus and visualization for me to fire up at the end.

5. He Has His Priorities Straight

u/jutah1983 asks:

What is best in life?

Martins:

To make your enemies yell, “Martins!” And eat their oranges, and hear the lamentations of their puppies.

Rogue Fitness / YouTube
6. He Reminds Us of One of the Greatest Moments in Strongman History

u/Beepus96 asks:

Hey Martins, big fan! What are some of the most impressive feats of strength (apart from your own) that you’ve seen in person?

Martins:

Big Z pressing the Austrian Oak (I believe 450lbs at the time) for 4 repetitions when nobody else could even get one.

Watch the video:

7. His Fans Band Together to Offer Each Other Support

One of the most touching moments of the AMA came after Martins had signed off, so he didn’t get a chance to respond. A fan shared a tragic personal story and other fans wrote in to show their support.

u/cancer_wife47 writes:

Hey Martins! I’ll be honest, I (25F) don’t know much about you besides the fact that you are my brother’s favorite strongman. His name is Jordan & he passed away suddenly last year from suicide. He was only 26. Him & my dad have been doing weight training and strongman competitions together for as long as I can remember. My brother was actually Birmingham’s strongest man 2017. I’m sure you’re familiar with the show “The Strongest Man in History”? I started watching that just for a way to connect & feel close to him now that he’s gone & learn more about what he loved.

Now on to my question...as the world’s strongest man who is trying to break the strongman hug stigma, how do you think you could use your platform to break the “strongmen don’t cry” stereotype? Have you ever thought about using your platform to bring awareness to men’s mental health?

We hope Martins does have a chance to come back to address men’s mental health issues.

