During his nine-year career with the Detroit Lions, Calvin Johnson was the best and one of the most feared receivers the NFL had ever seen. At 6’5″, and 239 pounds, he possessed a rare assemblage of strength, speed, leaping, and pass-catching ability. With those abilities, he was given one of the coolest and most apt nicknames, bestowed on him in training camp of his rookie year: Megatron.

The sports world was stunned when Johnson decided to call it a career in 2015 at the age of 30 and six Pro Bowls under his belt. Injuries, concussions, and a franchise that never seemed to match his pursuit of winning made stepping away from the game in his prime the best decision Johnson could make. He was able to proceed forward with the rest of his life without any serious physical limitations.

Now, at the age of 37, The Hall of Famer now channels his competitive spirit toward the game of golf and his cannabis company Primitiv. The Michigan-based company co-founded with Johnson’s former Lions teammate Rob Sims opened a cultivation facility in Webberville, Mich., in 2019 and launched Primitiv dispensary in 2022. The company will soon launch Primitiv Performance — a collaboration with CYP, a company focused on innovating higher standards of cannabis consumption. The line will include a phytocannabinoid-infused electrolyte solution in a CBD stick pack, and a topical pain-relief cream.

With the focused attention to his new craft, Johnson walked M&F through some of his personal favorites when he hits the links.

Irons

I use Calloway’s Apex irons, accompanied with a stiff DynamicGold Shaft and Jumbo max ultra-lite grips. It provides the perfect weight balance and feel I’m looking for on the course.

Buy Calloway Apex 21: $1,295, at CallawayGolf

Wedges

I’m currently using Mac Daddy 4 wedges because the spin is amazing with flush contact. It’s always nice to see the spin back to the hole, after dropping it on the green.

Buy Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Chrome Wedge: $142.99 at 2ndswing

Bushnell Launch Pro

Bushnell Golf and Foresight Sports came together to make this launch monitor last year. It gives me all the data I need and then some to fix my swing and more importantly, knowing my carry distances on all clubs.

Buy Bushnell Launch Pro Golf Launch Monitor & Simulator: $4,000 at PlayBetter

TaylorMade Golf Balls

I use the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball for the soft feel, distance, and spin. The hexagon dimples are also aesthetically pleasing.

Buy TP5X Golf Balls: $52.99 at TaylorMade

StaSof Glove

For grip, I use FootJoy’s StaSoft glove. For long-lasting softness and performance, in my opinion, the best feeling glove for large hands on the market.

Buy StaSof-Prior Generation: $23.95 at FootJoy

Bushnell Wingman Speaker

I’m loving my multipurpose Wingman speaker by Bushnell Golf, because not only can you keep the good vibes going with music, but the GPS and App can instantly give distance along with keeping scores, etc.

Buy Wingman: $149.99 at Bushnell Golf

Divot Tool

It’s been a long, rough day if there’s not much use for my ball marker and divot tool.

Apple Watch Ultra

I love my Apple Watch Ultra for twice the battery life of my last apple watch, the larger sturdier-looking casing, and to keep up with things such as monitoring my activity or daily tasks.

Buy Apple Watch Ultra: $799 at Apple

GolfBuddy GB Laser Lite Rangefinder

My Golf Buddy lite is a simple easy-to-use rangefinder that accounts for slope unlike, some rangefinders which can prove to be important when addressing shots.

Buy GB Laser lite: $199 at GolfBuddy

Hydration

I use Primitiv Performance’s nano cannabinoid-infused electrolyte solution to get the hydration my body needs so my mind can stay focused on the course.

Topical

I use Primitiv Performance’s nano cannabinoid topical cream for inflammation and pain relief. I use it before and after any type of physical activity that will result in sore joints or muscles.

Baseball Hat

I rock my Primitiv New Era Black on Black Camo Snap when I feel like channeling my inner Tiger Woods.

Buy Primitiv FlexFit Cap: $15 at Primitiv

Morgenthal Frederics Blonde Horn Sunglasses

I always reach for my Morgenthal Frederics because they are sturdy good-looking shades perfect for blocking out the sun and any other negative energy.

Buy Blonde Horn: $2,095 at Morgenthal Frederics

Shoes

The Jordan 1, is my favorite maybe because Nike released the first rendition in my birth year. Nonetheless, when the golf shoe was released it became an instant favorite. Great for walking, riding, and even looks great when worn socially. I’ll probably never not have a fresh pair on deck.