Bobby Rich competed in Judo for Team GB and is a BJJ Blackbelt, but he’s also been gaining headlines as the coach that’s been helping David and Victoria Beckham crush their own PRs. As a fitness and wellness consultant, Rich continues to teach martial arts and has also collaborated with David Beckham on the launch of a new supplement brand called IM8.

Here, the coach talks to M&F about his passion for personal training, and the importance of staying healthy in order to further our longevity.

Many people will have seen you training celebrities like Madonna, Jason Statham, and the Beckham’s and they may be tempted to think “of course they look fit, they have all the time and money in the world.” What do you say to that kind of attitude?

That’s just a B.S. excuse, to be honest, especially now with all the content out there that’s readily available to all. I know a ton of very wealthy people out there who are out of shape and don’t have the discipline to put in the work. I equally know a load of people who don’t have the means to afford a trainer and all the trimmings, but I see them absolutely crushing their fitness and nutrition day in and day out. Yes, money can certainly support the journey of getting fit and healthy, but the individual must still own the discipline it takes to rock up to training, be focused and then put in the work, even when you don’t want to, and repeat day after day, week after week.

As we hurtle toward mid-life there are aches and pains to deal with and some people dismiss the notion that they can still be physically active. You know what it’s like to work around injuries. Can you relate to the struggle?

I’ve suffered so many injuries during my career in judo, some serious and some not so serious. As I get older, for sure I’m feeling a lot of aches and pains from back in the day. However, the one lasting effect from an injury is off the back of a knee surgery in 2008 when they tidied up and removed a large percentage of my meniscus in my left knee after it got popped in training.

Despite bouncing back strong after the surgery and physio, we’re now 16 years on and my knee has naturally deteriorated to the point where I don’t have any meniscus left and I’ve recently been diagnosed with osteoarthritis. Anyone that suffers from osteoarthritis knows how painful it can be and how important it is to maintain the little joint health that they left, to prolong the function of a joint. So, as you can imagine I really do have to consider what I do with my body and what I put it through in order allow me to perform optimally in my day-to-day life.

One of the most famous athletes that you work with is David Beckham. As a retired soccer player, he must also have a lot of wear and tear to deal with, but is still in phenomenal shape at 49. What can the rest of us learn from him and what are some of his favorite ways to train?

His favorite way is to train is daily. David is an ex-athlete and he understands the importance of consistent work, that small steps over time are the only way to get meaningful results and to be the best version of yourself is a lifelong journey in health and fitness. That said, he does love his weights and strength training, so this is an area that we heavily focus on. As you can imagine David is a coach’s dream, his attention to detail is second to none, when I ask him to perform a movement, I always get his full attention which is then coupled with his drive to carry out anything he does to the absolute best of his ability. It makes my job a lot easier when the client wants the best for themself and really means it.

You have also been working with David Beckham on a new line of daily nutrition supplements that he has recently launched as a co-founding partner at IM8. What excites you about this new offering?

There’re so many ingredients within the product that can support and enhance everyone’s wellness regardless of lifestyles, but in all honesty it’s the simplicity of the delivery of all those ingredients to the body that make this product different. Just the elimination alone of having to remember to take the same number of supplements individually from different brands and products is a game changer. It’s key to making wellness, nutrition or fitness accessible, achievable and most importantly sustainable.

Thinking of longevity, what are some of the vitamins or minerals that we should be consuming?

As you can imagine this very much depends on the individual’s current lifestyle choices and external stressors, but typically as we age, there are several nutrients and vitamins that become more critical to us, in order to help us adapt to changes in metabolism and absorption. The below are all packed into the IM8 Ultimate Daily Essentials:

Potassium

Magnesium

B12

Vitamin D

Vitamin K

Zinc

You have been involved in trialing IM8. What have been the benefits for you personally?

For me, the standout positive changes to date are my hydration levels, sustainable energy, and digestive system. Everyone will have their own experience with IM8 but hydration for me was really something I wanted to improve immediately since my lifestyle is one of high energy output. Being hydrated effectively day to day was imperative. This alone has a huge impact on many other aspects of my wellness, such as sleep, muscle recovery, and focus.

You are in your 40s, busy with other projects, have a family, and you stay in great shape. What advice do you give to people who are looking to make positive changes to their own lifestyle?

I am a huge advocate for the fundamentals of training, especially when it comes to strength training. I make it a must to hit my deadlifts, squats, a press and a pull of some kind, along with some core rotation; usually cables or banded, a couple of times each week.

Cardio-wise, I get most of my cardiovascular health improvements from Judo and BJJ training. I get 2 to 3 sweaty sessions in a week that include some sparring. Now I’m older and no longer a world ranked judo player, I have very different goals. My goals now are to perform for life and be the best I can be in business, parenting and enjoying life the most I can. So, whether I’m in the gym or on the mat sparring I’m constantly listening to my body’s needs. Not every session needs to be a killer one to make massive changes.

Follow Bobby Rich on Instagram and for and for more info on IM8, go to im8health.com/