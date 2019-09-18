Jason Ellis Talks Training, Therapy, and His Legacy

Who is the hardest-hitting person you’ve fought?

That’s easy, [former UFC heavyweight champ] Shane Carwin. He punched me in the back of the head and my whole brain went tingly.

Which interview was your most awkward?

Andrew Dice Clay came on the show and was like, “You need to interview my kids. Here’s their single.” He started playing the single with the kids in the room, and it was really shit. I stopped it halfway through because I knew that everyone listening knew that I wouldn’t like it if it wasn’t anyone famous, so I threw myself under the bus and told them they weren’t ready. The kid went off on me, and Dice challenged me to a fight.

What’s the best and worst aspect of celebrity life?

The same thing: It’s cool to be popular, and it’s also bullshit to be popular. It doesn’t mean a fucking thing. Also, I don’t want to keep wanting more. I want to be satisfied. Now I’m working on being happy.

How has therapy made you a better radio host?

It’s made me better at reading people. I’m kind of a shitty therapist [on the air]. Not to mention that I’m not bat shit crazy all the time anymore.

What advice would you give to a 20-year-old you?

He wouldn’t listen, but maybe don’t sleep with so many people and don’t drink as much. Oh, and get more haircuts.

How do you handle criticism?

On a weak day, criticism hurts me a lot. On a good day, it still hurts me. I wish everybody loved me. But I get DMs from people who tell me that I’ve helped them accept who they are. It makes [the hurt] go away pretty quickly.

What is your training like now?

I do a lot of MMA and circuit- style training. I’ll also do pushups until I gas out, recover in the sauna, do that three times, and then go into this frozen fridge.

What would you like your legacy to be?

He was a funny guy, he was a pretty good skateboarder, and he did a lot for the LGBTQ community. It was a big deal for me to come out [as bisexual]. I wasn’t sure what I was. I feel as though there are a lot of people who are unsure, and if I can help those people, it would be a gift to the world.

“The Jason Ellis Show” airs daily on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk Channel 103, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.