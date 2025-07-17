It’s difficult to believe that Max Holloway has been competing in MMA since the age of 15. Now 33, the man they call “Blessed” remains one of the top fighters in the UFC. So, how does Holloway stay youthful while evolving year by year? Apparently, as he explains to M&F, it’s all about a love of gaming and a commitment to strength and conditioning.

Max Holloway has come a long way from Hawaii. A former UFC featherweight champion with seven “Fight of the Night” honors, he is as entertaining as he is athletic in the Octagon, but despite the blood, sweat, and tears of training, Holloway says that a big part of his lifestyle revolves around gaming. “One of the first video games I ever played was GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64,” reflects the phenomenal fighter. “GoldenEye 007 also happens to be my favorite of all time. It’s definitely a classic FPS (First-Person Shooter) game. I love it because it requires in-depth strategy, has fun missions, and great special effects.”

Holloway’s love of gaming started out as a hobby but has now turned into a productive part of his day. Now an avid content creator, he livestreams regularly on the KICK platform. “I’ve been playing video games since I was a kid, and there’s a lot of nostalgia and core memories tied to them,” he shares. “Gaming on livestream was just a natural transition for me. I love being able to connect with the gaming community online and chat with my KICK following while I play. I jump into random multiplayer games all the time. Gaming is more than a hobby; it’s one of the ways I decompress on my off days from training.”

Max Holloway Uses Gaming to Decompress on His Recovery Days

With a huge fight coming up, the ability to unwind is an essential aspect of Holloway’s mental preparation. On July 19, 2025, he will face Dustin Poirier for the third and final time before Poirier is scheduled to retire and it’s a match Holloway would love to win because he’s lost the first two. Holloway will also be putting the symbolic BMF Championship on the line, adding further pressure to the highly anticipated bout.

While in fight camp, gaming becomes less about creating live content, and more about helping him to recover. “Leading up to a fight, my days are dedicated to training camp,” explains Holloway. “My workouts start around 10 a.m. and include a combination of sparring sessions, tactical strength and conditioning, cardio exercise, and jiujitsu drills. On my recovery days, I’ll typically spend a couple hours gaming on livestream.”

The balance seems to be working, because Holloway appears relaxed ahead of that final rematch. “It’s going to be a fun rematch, for sure,” he tells M&F. “Dustin and I have a lot of history, and there’s been a huge amount of growth from the first fight with him, in 2012, to now. Since this is his retirement fight, he’s taking it very seriously. And I am too—I’m going for a statement win. It’s an opportunity for me to remind everyone of who I am.”

Indeed, with a pro MMA record of 26-8-0 including 12 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission in UFC, Holloway has won his last four fights and does not intend to relinquish the BMF title. “It means a lot,” he shares. “Because I come from a little town on Oahu. Growing up, I was underestimated by many, so it feels validating to accomplish success in the sport. Fighting in the UFC was a dream since I first began fighting, so I have immense gratitude that I’m able to live out my dream and do what I truly love to do.”

Max Holloway Stays in Control by Utilizing Strength and Conditioning

“I’m fully locked-in and my team is ramping up the intensity in training camp with hardcore workouts,” shares Holloway of the strategy around that big fight at UFC 318. “We’re really honing in on the strength and conditioning,” he explains. This fighter is not afraid of lifting heavy, and is known to execute a variety of squats, along with traditional moves such as the bench press and barbell deadlift, along with kettlebell exercises. In addition to the heavy lifting, Holloway also works on his mobility with resistance bands and balancing work. “Every day we fine-tune and make adjustments where necessary,” says Holloway. “I’m also sticking to a clean meal regimen.”

This fighter says that strength and conditioning has been a key aspect of success. “Strength training is super important,” he explains. “It’s been a foundational element of my training for the past 14 years, building my overall endurance, power, speed, and flexibility.” Of course, it’s not just fight fans that will be glued to his battle with Poirier. Holloway’s growing gaming community will also be cheering him on. “KICK has strong viewership and engagement, and my following there is authentic and organic,” he says proudly.

Still, the student of Muay Thai is more focused on reality than fantasy at this point. “Every year I’m a different fighter because I’m a better fighter,” he tells M&F. “I try to evolve from year to year.”

So with no cheat codes available in the Octagon, how does Holloway intend to beat Poirier on this third and final level? “If there’s a will there’s a way,” he tells M&F, noting that this sentiment is probably the best advice that he’s received as a fighter. “Champions always find a way,” he adds. “Also, fit everything in without cutting corners. Cutting corners might work in the beginning, but eventually you’ll run into the person who didn’t cut corners.”

UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirer 3 will be broadcast live from New Orleans on July 19, 2025.

To join Max Holloway’s gaming community on KICK, click here.